County Lines: Assistance webinar set for county business owners

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Assistance webinar set for county business owners
Santa Barbara County Workforce Development board will host a webinar Wednesday for all county business owners featuring local officials and experts as part of the state and national effort to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speakers will discuss the impacts of the efforts to control the pandemic, ways to mitigate those effects and how to prepare for recovery.
The webinar from 11 a.m. to noon is free, but business owners should sign up in advance at https://countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/2015875841942/WN_UupvoCfQTyi0ie0N158DZQ to receive emailed information about how to join the presentation.
Among those scheduled to speak are Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer; Roger Gilbert, AVP/Government Guaranteed lending manager for Montecito Bank & Trust; and Melissa James, president of REACH 2030, formerly known as the Hourglass Project.
Also slated to speak are Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and chief executive officer of Visit Santa Barbara; Ray McDonald, executive director of Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board; and Kristen Miller, president and CEO of Goleta Chamber of Commerce.
Rounding out the list of speakers are Glenn D. Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce; Kathy O'Dell, CEO of Women's Economic Ventures; and Bruce Stenslie, president and CEO of the Small Business Development Center.
Questions for speakers may be submitted in advance to COVIDbiz@countyofsb.org.
The Q&A and a video of the webinar will be posted at ReadySBC.org following the event.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Superior Court extends closure to May 23
Santa Barbara County Superior Court officials on Friday extended the closure of nonessential services until May 23 and restricted facilities to certain personnel, who are now required to wear face masks, gloves and practice social/physical distancing when attending court due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order extends the March 16 emergency closure of nearly all courtrooms and services except for three courtrooms each in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara to hear emergency orders, juvenile matters and in-custody criminal arraignments.
Additionally, the order extends deadlines for various court matters, including certain juvenile proceedings, bringing civil actions to trial and due dates for all fines and community service and traffic school completions.
In his order, Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo clarified the list of personnel who are allowed to access courthouses and also required them to wear gloves, face masks and practice social/physical distancing once they enter court facilities.
The list of permitted personnel includes parties in a case, such as attorneys, victims and witnesses, as well as news reporters and other authorized staff, including those qualified under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Court clerks' offices are still closed until further notice, although filings are still be accepted according to the procedures listed on the court's website.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Farmer, cattleman Larry Saarloos succumbs to horseback riding injures
Ten days after being involved in a horseback riding accident at Hollister Ranch on April 14, rancher and farmer Larry Saarloos has reportedly died at the age of 68.
Along with an image of Los Olivos' town center flag flying at half mast, Ballard Canyon AVA made an announcement via social media on Friday, April 24, stating that the winemaking community had suffered a tremendous loss.
Known in the Valley as "Big Lar," Saarloos was a cattleman, grape grower, active community member and devout family man, having developed a small 17-acre farm in the hills of Los Olivos into a thriving 100-acre producing property, Saarloos & Sons Windmill Ranch & Vineyard on Ballard Canyon Road.
Written as part of the family's story, the Saarloos brothers described their father's epiphany to expand the family business in 1998 as a careful "listening."
"Larry woke one morning to see a cool layer of fog filling the canyon, he felt the midday sun on his neck, he listened to the wind turn the windmill blades each day coming from the same direction, and then he did what every good farmer does. He waited, he watched, he felt, and he listened. Day after day, week after week, year after year. Then like a great farmer, he picked up his shovel and got to work. And get to work he did."
Friends, family and community members paid their respects to Larry Saarloos and the late Sue Herthel, co-founder of Alamo Pintado Equine Medical Center, on Sunday evening with a public procession through Los Olivos' main street, Grand Avenue.
CENTRAL COAST
Caldwell plans socially distant meet-and-greet on Zoom as he campaigns for Congress
Republican Andy Caldwell, who is challenging Democrat Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District seat, has scheduled a virtual meet-and-greet using the Zoom application in order to adhere to public health orders for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Citizens can join the virtual event set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at https://zoom.us/j/95861885799.
Caldwell said his staff will send a reminder that day via email to those who receive notifications from his campaign.
“This meeting will give our [new] staff a chance to introduce themselves, and you will be free to ask any questions about our plans going forward,” Caldwell said.
