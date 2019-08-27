SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Arts & Culture Committee forming in Buellton
The Buellton City Council recently authorized the creation of an Arts & Culture Committee to bring artistic and cultural experiences to the community.
The committee will be responsible for investigating possible arts and culture concepts and presenting them to the City Council for approval.
A budget of up to $50,000 per year for the next two years has been projected.
Within its broad scope, some of the concepts the Arts & Culture Committee may consider include: public art installations (either permanent or temporary), events, performances, and collaborations with other local organizations on projects related to arts and culture.
Volunteers can be residents of Buellton or the greater Santa Ynez Valley area, and should have knowledge and interest in artistic and cultural endeavors.
All interested persons should contact Buellton Recreation Supervisor Kyle Abello at kylea@cityofbuellton.com or call him at 805-688-1086.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads book club to discuss 'The President is Missing'
The Valley Reads book club will discuss former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson's "The President is Missing" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The book is a collaboration between the former U.S. president and novelist. It follows an embattled president trying to save the county from a cyberattack.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
Library, branch locations to close Wednesday for staff training
The Santa Maria Public Library and its four branch libraries (Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt) will be closed Wednesday for staff training. All five libraries will operate as regularly scheduled the following day.
The library’s website will be available for access to online resources, item renewals and patron account information.
Exterior book return drop boxes will be available and open at all locations. Library items may be renewed by phone by calling 800-354-9660.
Other area libraries in the Black Gold Cooperative system that will be open for service on Wednesday include:
- Arroyo Grande Library: 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7161 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lompoc Public Library: 501 E. North Ave., 805-875-8775 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nipomo Library: 918 W. Tefft St., 805-929-3994 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Questions may be directed to the library’s administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.
LOMPOC
Aquatic Center closed for maintenance
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed through Friday for annual preventative maintenance, according to a city spokeswoman.
The full-facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs, such as lap swim, swimming lessons, swim-team practice, recreational swim and aqua exercise classes.
For more information on the closure, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.