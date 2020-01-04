County Lines: Arrest made in New Year's Day stabbing in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA
Police make arrest in New Year’s Day stabbing
Santa Maria Police Department investigators have made an arrest in a stabbing that took place New Year’s Day, Sgt Andy Magallon said.
Eduardo Garcia Barrueta, 18, of Santa Maria was arrested Friday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder with a criminal street gang enhancement, Magallon said.
The arrest stems from several people reportedly fighting near Boone and Thornburg streets about 2:13 a.m. Jan. 1 that resulted in one person being stabbed and another suffering a head injury.
The stabbing victim was transported by CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while the victim with a head injury was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.
Both victims have since been released from the hospitals, Magallon said.
Detectives subsequently identified Barrueta as a suspect.
Magallon said the investigation is continuing and asked that anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA MARIA
CoastHills opening new branch in Enos Ranch
CoastHills Credit Union will open a new branch Monday in its Enos Ranch corporate headquarters.
In the new building, members will have access to special ATMs that allow them to video chat with tellers, said J.D. Scroggin, a spokesman for CoastHills.
The branch also will be staffed with a full complement of member service officers, loan officers and commercial banking experts, Scroggin said.
The exterior is outfitted with three drive-up lanes with those unique ATMs and one walk-up ATM, he said. Each of those will also operate after hours.
Corporate employees began moving into the three-story, 90,000-plus-square-foot building last month, Scroggin said.
The credit union's nearby branch at the Crossroads Shopping Center closed its doors for the last time Friday.
SANTA MARIA
Staffing to increase at Minami Center, Adam Park
Starting Monday, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will increase the number of staff present at the Minami Community Center and Adam Park during weekday evening hours.
Staff will be present Monday through Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and will oversee the tennis courts and open-space fields.
Employees will be easily identifiable by the green department shirts they'll wear or can be found in their station at the entrance to the tennis courts.
Providing additional staff coverage will enhance the public’s experience and ensure the proper use of the park’s facilities and amenities, a city spokesman said.
Onsite staff members will assist with such facility rental needs as turning on field lights and will monitor the use of the tennis courts.
Staff will also report any suspicious activity to the City Rangers, ensuring the safety of the general public, the spokesman said.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.