County Lines: Arrest made in New Year's Day stabbing in Santa Maria

CoastHills opening new branch in Enos Ranch

CoastHills Credit Union will open a new branch Monday in its Enos Ranch corporate headquarters.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In the new building, members will have access to special ATMs that allow them to video chat with tellers, said J.D. Scroggin, a spokesman for CoastHills.

The branch also will be staffed with a full complement of member service officers, loan officers and commercial banking experts, Scroggin said.

The exterior is outfitted with three drive-up lanes with those unique ATMs and one walk-up ATM, he said. Each of those will also operate after hours.

Corporate employees began moving into the three-story, 90,000-plus-square-foot building last month, Scroggin said.

The credit union's nearby branch at the Crossroads Shopping Center closed its doors for the last time Friday.

SANTA MARIA

Staffing to increase at Minami Center, Adam Park

Starting Monday, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will increase the number of staff present at the Minami Community Center and Adam Park during weekday evening hours.