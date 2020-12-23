County Lines: Arrest made in homicide on West Donovan Road

SANTA MARIA
Arrest made in homicide on West Donovan Road
Santa Maria Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of killing 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla on West Donovan Road after tracking him down in Tulare County.
Nunez was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound in the 800 block of West Donovan Road after officers responded to reports of a possible shooting around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.
Through an investigation, Santa Maria Police detectives identified 20-year-old Jesus Juarez Gracilazo, of Santa Maria, as a suspect and tracked him to the town of Lindsey in Tulare County.
Officers from Santa Maria Police's Detective Bureau and Special Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Tulare County Sheriff's Department, located and arrested Gracilazo on Tuesday, according to Silva.
Gracilazo was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.
Santa Maria Police officials have not said if the killing was gang-related.
SANTA MARIA
Police seek public's help in identifying man accused of attempted kidnapping
Santa Maria Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly brandished a handgun in an attempt to kidnap a resident from their own yard last month.
The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 18, when Santa Maria Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Curryer Street to a report of an attempted kidnapping, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
The victim told police that a male suspect jumped the fence into their yard, flashed a handgun and demanded the victim follow him.
The suspect fled on foot prior to police arriving after the victim refused to comply, according to Silva.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 6 feet tall, with facial hair and weighing approximately 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red-colored sweatshirt, dark baseball cap and black pants.
The Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect to call the department at 805-928-3781 or the department's tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's officials investigate shooting in Guadalupe
Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in Guadalupe on Tuesday.
The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Escalante Street, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting at the request of the Guadalupe Police Department.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4150. Anonymous callers can contact the tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's employees, 3 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Five Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, including four deputies, and three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Tuesday.
The four deputies include a patrol deputy, who began experiencing symptoms Tuesday and was found to be positive after taking a test on the same day, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, adding the deputy last worked on Dec. 17.
Additionally, all three custody deputies tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 19.
One of the custody deputies last worked on Dec. 17, while the other two last worked on Dec. 19, and all three were tested as part of ongoing employee surveillance, according to Zick.
In addition, a non-sworn sheriff's employee was confirmed positive after taking a test on Dec. 17 as part of the surveillance measures and last worked on Dec. 19.
The total number of sheriff's employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 66, with 50 recovering and returning to work, according to Zick.
One of the inmates who tested positive was housed in the intake quarantine area at the Main Jail, in a negative air pressure area that's separate from the general population, while the other two were detected as part of the intake screening process and have since been released.
A total of 92 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 77 becoming infected inside the jail, while 15 have tested positive for the disease upon intake, according to Zick.
