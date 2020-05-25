County Lines: Applications still available for farmworker, senior affordable housing projects

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Applications still available for farmworker, senior affordable housing projects

Applications are still available for two affordable housing projects — one for seniors and one for farmworkers — in northern Santa Barbara County, according to People’s Self-Help Housing Corp.

Both projects are currently under construction and scheduled for completion this summer, a People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. spokesman said.

Guadalupe Court consists of 38 rental units reserved for farmworkers and their families at 4202 11th St. in Guadalupe. Units come with many services, with rent based on income.

To qualify, applicants must work in agriculture or be retired from agriculture and be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States, the spokesman said.

Applications can be obtained by emailing gc@pshhc.org, by calling 805-249-2040 and at a dropbox outside River View Townhomes, 230 Calle Cesar E. Chavez, Guadalupe.

Sierra Madre Cottages, with units reserved for those age 62 and older, was developed on more than two acres at 665 Sierra Madre Drive in Santa Maria in collaboration with Bethel Lutheran Church.