Santa Barbara County
Guadalupe-based Apio Inc. recalls five salad bowls amid listeria concerns
Guadalupe-based Apio Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of its prepackaged salad bowls after one of its products tested positive for listeria.
According to a release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, one random sample of the company's Sweet Kale Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups with a best by date of Dec. 14 tested positive for the potentially serious bacteria.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency first informed the company, which has since reported no known illnesses as a result of the possible contamination.
"We’re conducting this voluntary recall as a precaution out of consideration for the well-being and safety of our customers and consumers, despite the fact that there have been no reported cases of illness," Brian Zomorodi, the company's vice president for Quality and Food Safety, said in a statement. "We continue to be committed to serving consumers with the very best quality product and service."
The affected product can be identified with the following UPC and lot codes:
- Asian Sesame – UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331
- Avocado Ranch – UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331
- Raspberry Acai – UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331
- Sweet Kale – UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331
- Tropical Lime – UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331
- Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats – UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331
- Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai – UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331
- Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux – UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331
Healthy individuals may exhibit high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The bacteria is potentially fatal in young children, elderly people, individuals with weakened immune systems, and expectant mothers may experience miscarriages or stillbirths.
Customers are advised to immediately dispose the affected product or return it to its place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with additional questions may contact Apio’s toll-free number at 800-626-2746, or visit its website at https://www.eatsmart.net.
Santa Maria
Man arrested in robbery that sends one to hospital
Santa Maria Police are investigating a Sunday night robbery that landed a man in jail and sent one to the hospital.
Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Santa Maria Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 100 block of North Benwiley Avenue. Officers observed the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Demetrius Johnson, leaving the area on foot, according to Sgt. Jeff Lopez.
"Johnson fled from officers and failed to comply with their orders," Lopez said, noting that a K-9 team was called in to subdue the suspect.
Johnson was ultimately arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. He is currently being held without bail.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and treated for their injury.
Santa Barbara County
Inmate reported missing from Lompoc prison camp
An inmate at the federal Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc was discovered missing late Friday afternoon, according to prison officials.
Armando Penunuri, 32, is believed to have walked away from the camp. It was discovered that he was missing around 5:15 p.m. He is described by prison officials as a white Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds.
Penunuri, according to the prison, was sentenced in the Western District of Tennessee to 120 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of oxycodone, methamphetamine and marijuana.
The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated, prison officials reported.
Anyone with information about Penunuri’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 805-346-2728.
The Satellite Prison Camp is a minimum-security facility adjacent to the United States Penitentiary in Lompoc. The camp currently houses 440 male offenders, according to the prison.
For more information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons, visit www.bop.gov.