SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Another heat record falls in two North County cities
Santa Maria broke another high temperature record Thursday with the mercury topping out at 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
The old record was 80 degrees, set in 1971. The average high temperature around this time of year is 64 degrees.
It was the second day in a row that Santa Maria broke the record for the high temperature for the date.
Lompoc also broke a record Thursday, recording a peak temperature of 86 degrees. The previous record for the date was 84 degrees, set in 1988.
Although the National Weather Service doesn’t keep records for high temperatures in the Santa Ynez Valley, the thermometer there reached 82 degrees.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County confirms death of Santa Maria minor from COVID-19
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, including the death of a resident under the age of 18.
The second resident who died was over the age of 70, according to county public health data. Both individuals resided in Santa Maria, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the city to 241.
Countywide, 629 deaths from the illness have been confirmed.
Thursday marks one of only a handful of pediatric deaths from COVID-19 in the county throughout the pandemic. As of the end of 2021, 65% of deaths were among residents age 70 and older; 27% among those 50 to 69; 7% among those 30 to 49; and around 1% among residents age 18 to 29.
Public health officials continue to urge residents age 5 and older to complete their full COVID-19 vaccination series to protect against severe illness and death from the virus.
To find a nearby vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov, or contact the county hotline by calling 211.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce to host housing summit
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to discuss the future of housing in Santa Maria during a summit Wednesday at the Radisson Hotel.
Hosted by the Chamber and the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast, the event that runs from 4 to 7 p.m. is open to the public. Topics to be covered include new regulations, the costs of housing and future development options.
Panelists and speakers will include Chuen Ng, Santa Maria's directory of community development, and Russ Levanway, executive vice president for REACH — the Regional Economic Action Coalition of the Central Coast.
Although the event is free, registration is required on the Chamber's website.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Volunteers needed to clean up Oso Flaco
Volunteers of all ages are needed for a community cleanup scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at Oso Flaco Lake and the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Wildlife Refuge.
Buckets and gloves will be provided, but participants should bring their own extended pickup tools, if desired, as well as water and dress appropriately, including hats and footwear, a spokesman for the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center said.
Masks and social distancing will also be required at the cleanup home base, the spokesman said.
Daniel Cook, of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will talk about the wildlife refuge and the Western snowy plover and California least tern nesting season that begins in March.
Three guides will be on hand to lead participants to cleanup sites in the refuge.
For more information on the cleanup location and other details as well as to register as a participant, contact the Dunes Center at admin@dunescenter.org.