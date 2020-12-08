County Lines:Animal Services modifies in-person operations

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Animal Services modifies in-person operations
In response to the state’s stay-at-home order, Santa Barbara County Animal Services has modified its operations to provide in-person services by appointment only at the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara shelters, a division spokeswoman said.
No in-person services are available at the Lompoc Shelter, which was already closed through Jan. 31, but phone lines at all three shelters will remain open during normal business hours for staff to provide the public with information, resources and appointment scheduling.
Services available by appointment include fostering, adoptions, limited intakes and returning animals already in the care of the shelter to their owners. Dogs, sick or injured cats and underage kittens are the only strays that will be accepted at the shelters.
Animals being surrendered by owners will be taken in only in the case of emergency and only by appointment.
Animal Control officers will respond to priority calls, which include law enforcement assistance, reports of injured or sick stray animals and complaints regarding cruelty, neglect, bites and dangerous and aggressive dogs.
All measures will be taken to return animals to their owners in the field instead of impounding them, the spokeswoman said.
To view animals available for adoption or fostering, visit www.PetHarbor.com. For appointments and information, call the Santa Maria shelter at 805-934-6119, the Lompoc shelter at 805-737-7755 or the Santa Barbara shelter at 805-681-5285.
SAN LUIS OBISPO
Santa Maria driver involved in fatal collision with pedestrian
A 45-year-old female transient was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a Santa Maria man Wednesday, following reports of a person running across Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.
The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. when a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Michael Zavala struck a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, just north of Los Osos Valley Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Poelking.
Prior to the collision, the San Luis Obispo CHP Communications Center received several calls of a pedestrian running across all lanes of northbound Highway 101.
As CHP officers responded to the reports, the transient was struck by Zavala's truck in the left lane of the highway and died on scene, according to Poelking.
Zavala was not injured or arrested. The victim has yet to be identified.
The fatal collision was the second on the same day involving a Santa Maria driver.
A 28-year-old Santa Man man driving a 2016 Honda Accord struck a 29-year-old male bicyclist in Arroyo Grande as he tried to cross the highway shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to CHP Officer Tobias Adrianse.
The collision occurred just south of North Halcyon Road.
Neither the driver nor the bicyclist, who was from Grover Beach, were identified.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!