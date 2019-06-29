Santa Maria
Animal Care Foundation sets fundraising symposium
The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation will hold a symposium Aug. 17 to raise funds for emergency medical care and behavioral training for vulnerable shelter animals.
The symposium, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, will include more than 20 classes presented by local veterinarians, trainers and animal advocates.
Classes are open to those age 13 and older and will cost $50 per person or $135 for three people, a foundation spokesman said.
Funds raised will go toward the nonprofit organization's emergency medical care and behavioral intervention program.
The foundation works with Santa Barbara County Animal Services to pay medical care bills and fund behavioral training the county would otherwise be unable to cover.
Most recently, the foundation covered the the cost of corrective surgery for Koa, a dog left at an Orcutt veterinary clinic in May with a rubber band embedded in its snout.
Registration for the Animal Care Symposium can be completed online at www.sbcanimalcare.org. Tax-deductible donations to the Animal Care Foundation also can be made online.