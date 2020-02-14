County Lines: Andy Stenson resigns as superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Andy Stenson resigns as superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District
Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent Andy Stenson resigned Friday, effective June 30, after holding the job for 17 months.
Stenson was named superintendent of San Luis Obispo County’s largest school district in September 2018 to replace Raynee Daley, who resigned after holding the job for three years.
Stenson will be “taking a step back to create a better balance for himself and his family,” said Lucia Mar spokeswoman Amy Jacobs, who said he asked the board of trustees to reassign him to another district position in the 2020-21 school year.
Vicki Meagher, president of the board of education, said the board will miss his leadership but “he will remain a valued member of our district family.”
A Nipomo native, Stenson has served as an instructional assistant, elementary school teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent for curriculum and for business.
He was serving as Mesa Middle School’s principal when he was named assistant superintendent of business to replace Daley when she was promoted from that role to superintendent.
Jacobs said the board of education will consider accepting Stenson’s resignation and his request for reassignment as well as discuss the next steps to find a superintendent when it meets Tuesday.
LOMPOC
Registration open for 7th annual teen leadership conference
The city of Lompoc is accepting registrations for its seventh annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders (TOTAL) Conference, which is organized by the Lompoc Youth Commission and is open to all middle and high school students.
The 2020 TOTAL Conference is scheduled for Friday, March 13, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. The theme will be “Back to the Future.”
The keynote speakers and breakout sessions are designed to teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire participants. The Lompoc youth commissioners have been working to develop workshops, secure exciting motivational speakers and develop a day in which teens can learn leadership skills and become empowered to make a difference in their own lives.
The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast, followed by the sessions beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 2:15 p.m. The day’s agenda will include breakfast, lunch, two breakout sessions, keynote speakers and a raffle.
Day-of registrations will be accepted at the door between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. Registration fees are $10 if registered by Feb. 29, and $15 per person after that date.
Registration forms can be found online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
Registration is also available by phone at 805-875-8100, or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Registration can also be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host screening of "Blackkklansmen"
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2018 film "Blackkklansmen" at 3 p.m. Monday in Shepard Hall.
Entry to the screening is free and popcorn will be provided free of charge. Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Blackkklansmen" is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado Springs who managed to infiltrate the local branch of the KKK with the help of his fellow Jewish police officer. The film is rated R for language and violence.
The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.