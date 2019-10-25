LOMPOC
Alleged gang member sentenced to time served, probation for firearm-related assault
An alleged Lompoc gang member on Tuesday was sentenced to five years of probation and time served after pleading no contest to a firearm-related assault that occurred in May.
Juan Carlos Duarte appeared in Lompoc before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca, who sentenced the teenager to probation and 224 days of time served on a felony charge of assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Duarte — along with three other youths — was arrested May 29 after allegedly shooting at a rival gang member in the area of North Q Street and West Apple Avenue, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
All four suspects were identified as active gang members, the Lompoc Police Department said.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Stephanie Schoenberg said Duarte fired several shots through an apartment wall after the rival gang member ran inside the building.
The bullets nearly struck an elderly woman who was asleep inside the home, Lompoc Police Department detectives said.
Schoenberg said Duarte was initially charged with assault with a firearm, with a gang enhancement, and shooting into an inhabited dwelling or vehicle.
However, Schoenberg added the charge of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, to which Duarte pleaded no contest.
Schoenberg said Duarte is alleged to be a part of Lompoc's South Side Gang, which are also known as the "F Streeters," but didn't admit to the allegation.
Despite that, Schoenberg said Duarte is required to register as a gang member as part of his sentence.
SANTA MARIA
City to host blood drive on Oct. 29
The city of Santa Maria will hold a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Vitalant bloodmobile.
The bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone, a city spokesman said.
O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type.
Also, donors with Type AB, either positive or negative, are needed, the spokesman said.
Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies.
To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, contact Mark van de Kamp, city blood drive coordinator, at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Two Pismo Beach freeway ramps to close overnight Sunday
A project to retrofit and improve the rock slope protection on the Pismo Creek Bridge along Highway 101 south of the Hinds Avenue overcrossing will result in two overnight ramp closures this weekend, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Both the southbound onramp at Price Street and the southbound offramp at Hinds Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday to allow crews to pour concrete, the spokesman said.
Motorists planning to head southbound on the freeway from downtown and Price Canyon Road will be detoured north on Price Street to reach the southbound onramp near Dinosaur Caves Park.
Southbound drivers planning to exit Highway 101 at Hinds will have to get off at the Highway 1 South offramp to reach the downtown area and Price Canyon Road.
Bridgeway Civil Constructors Inc. of Vacaville is the contractor on the $2.3 million project that’s expected to be complete in December, weather permitting.
For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.