Santa Barbara County
Alert issued for high surf, coastal flooding until Wednesday morning
An alert has been issued for strong winds and an advisory for high surf and the potential for coastal flooding in Santa Barbara County on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The National Weather Service said winds at 15 mph Christmas Eve were expected to increase to 20 to 25 mph Christmas Day, with gusts as high as 35 mph, before dropping to 5 to 10 mph in the evening, although gusts up to 30 mph will still be possible.
The high surf advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters said.
A large westerly swell was expected to bring waves from 7 to 10 feet, with sets to 12 feet, Monday night, building to 9 to 12 feet, with sets to 14 feet, on Tuesday before gradually subsiding Wednesday morning.
An astronomical high tide of 6.6 feet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, combined with the high surf, may lead to moderate coastal flooding in beach parking lots and walkways as well as beach erosion, especially on west-facing beaches south of Point Conception.
Forecaster warned the high surf will increase the risk of ocean drowning, as large waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, rip currents pull swimmers and surfers out to sea and small boats capsize near shore.
Santa Maria
Winter break hours, activities starting at Maldonado Youth Center
Winter break hours at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria will take effect Wednesday, Jan. 2, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 15, to provide activities to keep youths occupied while out of school.
The temporary winter break hours will be noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, a center spokesman said.
Games and activities will include Nerf Wars, racing friends in giant hamster balls, arts and crafts, science projects, prizes and free food, the spokesman said.
Youths can sign up now for the late-night basketball tournament Saturday, Jan. 12, when DJ Randy will provide the music.
Participants must be in the seventh through 12th grades and be a member of the Youth Center, although membership is free.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Nominations are now being accepted for Hometown Heroes for the months of January through June by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the American Legion.
Santa Maria
City officials now accepting new Hometown Heroes nominations
The Santa Maria Hometown Heroes Program was created to recognize individuals who serve or have served in the military.
To be eligible, candidates must be on active duty, retired or honorably discharged or among those who gave their lives in action in one of the branches of the U.S. armed forces — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
The service member must be or have been a resident of the city of Santa Maria or have an immediate family member — spouse, parent, grandparent, brother, sister, son, daughter, aunt or uncle — residing or working in the city.
Honorees will be recognized with their names, photographs and service information on a banner displayed from streetlights on College Drive from Betteravia Road to McCoy Street.
The banners will hang for approximately six months.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/hth.