Santa Maria
Airport runway shut down temporarily after plane landing goes awry
SMPD: Shooting threat against Tommie Kunst school noncredible
A Friday morning shooting threat made by a Tommie Kunst Junior High School student has been deemed noncredible by law enforcement.
Officers were told of the threat against the 1,100-student school on Friday morning when parents alerted the Santa Maria Police Department, according to Lt. Russell Mengel. Described as "pretty direct," Mengel said a detective and school resource officer made contact with the responsible party and determined there was no threat to the school.
"This was a poorly directed young man expressing bad sentiments," he added.
Maggie White, spokeswoman for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, said administrators informed parents of the unfounded threat through the school's automated phone, text and email messaging system. The campus' school resource officer and school administrators were "extra present" Friday to ensure students and parents felt safe at school, according to White.
Mengel encouraged parents to regularly monitor what their children post and view on social media, and report any concerning material to the proper authorities.
"These threats do come up from time to time," he said. "We take them all very seriously."
Lompoc
Police arrest 4th teenager in connection with Wednesday shooting
A fourth teenager has been arrested in connection with a suspected gang-related shooting that occurred Wednesday in Lompoc, the Lompoc Police Department announced Friday morning.
A 17-year-old male, whose name was not revealed, was the fourth and most recent arrestee stemming from the incident, which reportedly did not result in any injuries. The teen, described by police as an active gang member, was allegedly found with ammunition and two firearms, including the gun that police believe was used in the shooting.
The three previous arrests in the case included two other male juveniles whose names were not released and 18-year-old Juan Duarte.
All four suspects are facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) and participation in a criminal street gang.
Lompoc Police reported Friday that there were no outstanding suspects in the case.
A report of shots fired around midnight Wednesday led to the arrest of Duarte and the first two youths, all of whom were also identified by police as gang members. They are suspected by Lompoc Police of attempting to shoot a rival gang member in the area of North Q Street and West Apple Avenue.
Lompoc Police reported that officers quickly detained three males leaving the area who matched the descriptions of the suspects provided by several witnesses.
Officers and detectives reportedly determined a rival gang member was the intended target when a residence was struck by several bullets, some of which allegedly went through an interior wall and nearly struck an elderly woman who was asleep inside of the home.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.