County Lines: AirFest earns second Pinnacle Platinum Award; Pioneer Valley High placed on brief lockdown

Santa Maria
AirFest earns second Pinnacle Platinum Award
The Central Coast AirFest was awarded the Pinnacle Platinum Award in the Small Civilian Air Show category earlier this month by the International Council of Air Shows for the AirFest's 2019 show.
The award was presented to Chris Kunkle, AirFest committee chair, Esmeralda Mendoza, director of volunteer services, and Mike Whitford, military liaison, at the annual ICAS convention Dec. 11 in Las Vegas.
“We were absolutely thrilled to have been recognized by ICAS for our efforts in hosting this great community event, particularly since this was the second year in a row AirFest has won this award,” Kunkle said in a news release.
“This would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the airport district, volunteers and our great sponsors."
Plans for next year's AirFest, scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18, are already underway.
More information about the annual air show can be found at www.centralcoastairfest.com.
SANTA MARIA
Pioneer Valley High placed on brief lockdown after report of firearm on campus
Pioneer Valley High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after Santa Maria Police received an anonymous report of a firearm on campus, according to department officials.
Police officers and security staff searched the campus after school officials received a "vague phone threat" just after 9:30 a.m., according to Kenny Klein, high school district spokesman.
Nothing was found and the threat was determined to be a hoax, Klein said.
During the search, the school was placed on lockdown, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA
Library to screen all four 'Toy Story' movies starting Monday
The Santa Maria Public Library invites community members to watch each of the four "Toy Story" movies starting on Monday.
The movies will begin at 2 p.m. This event is free, and no sign-ups or tickets are required.
All ages are welcome with caregivers. Food and drinks are not allowed.
- Monday: "Toy Story"
- Thursday: "Toy Story 2"
- Friday: "Toy Story 3"
- Saturday: "Toy Story 4"
The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.
Those with questions should call the library's youth services desk at 805-925-0994.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
‘Foster Express Challenge’ aims to put pets in homes for holidays
Aiming to get dogs and cats out of the shelter during the holiday season and attract new foster caregivers, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is asking community members to take an adoptable pet out to coffee, on a hike or home to relax during what is otherwise a slow time for the shelter
The program, called the "Foster Express Challenge," runs until Jan. 10 at the county animal shelters in Santa Maria, Goleta and Lompoc.
County Animal Services Director Tara Diller said the challenge has led to animals getting adopted.
"Nineteen out of 21 of our adoptions last month were a result of this program, and we currently have about 15 more dogs lucky enough to be sleeping in cozy foster homes tonight,” she said in a news release.
“We're so happy with its success and the benefit for the animals. We are committed to ensuring that we are keeping in line with best practices, and fostering is the future of animal sheltering.”
Those interested in participating in the Foster Express Challenge can email sbcasfosters@gmail.com or visit any of the county animal shelters located in Goleta (5473 Overpass Road), Lompoc (1501 W. Central Ave.) and Santa Maria (548 W. Foster Road).