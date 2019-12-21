County Lines: AirFest earns second Pinnacle Platinum Award; Pioneer Valley High placed on brief lockdown

Those with questions should call the library's youth services desk at 805-925-0994.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

‘Foster Express Challenge’ aims to put pets in homes for holidays

Aiming to get dogs and cats out of the shelter during the holiday season and attract new foster caregivers, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is asking community members to take an adoptable pet out to coffee, on a hike or home to relax during what is otherwise a slow time for the shelter

The program, called the "Foster Express Challenge," runs until Jan. 10 at the county animal shelters in Santa Maria, Goleta and Lompoc.

County Animal Services Director Tara Diller said the challenge has led to animals getting adopted.

"Nineteen out of 21 of our adoptions last month were a result of this program, and we currently have about 15 more dogs lucky enough to be sleeping in cozy foster homes tonight,” she said in a news release.

“We're so happy with its success and the benefit for the animals. We are committed to ensuring that we are keeping in line with best practices, and fostering is the future of animal sheltering.”

Those interested in participating in the Foster Express Challenge can email sbcasfosters@gmail.com or visit any of the county animal shelters located in Goleta (5473 Overpass Road), Lompoc (1501 W. Central Ave.) and Santa Maria (548 W. Foster Road).

