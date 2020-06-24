County Lines: Air Force identifies driver killed in June 15 head-on collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Air Force identifies driver killed in June 15 head-on collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road
A Santa Maria man killed in a June 15 head-on collision near Vandenberg Air Force base has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Daniel Martinez, according to an Air Force spokeswoman.
The collision occurred on Santa Lucia Canyon Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. when a Jeep that was allegedly stolen, and driven by 29-year-old Michael Culligan, of Lompoc, crossed into the opposite lane and smashed into a blue Lexus driven by Martinez, killing him and seriously injuring his 37-year-old female passenger, who hasn't been identified.
Martinez was declared dead at the scene, while the woman was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Culligan fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended near the Lompoc-Surf train station 1.5 miles away and three hours later after a search by the CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Vandenberg base personnel.
After his capture, Culligan allegedly admitted to using drugs before driving, according to a federal complaint.
Because the incident occurred on Air Force property, Culligan was charged federally.
Culligan initially appeared at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 17 on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter, but did not enter a plea, according to U.S. Attorney spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.
Culligan's next appearance is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 1 in Los Angeles federal court. He faces a maximum sentence of eight years in a federal prison if convicted.
LOMPOC
Trash pickup resumes after sanitation worker tests positive for COVID-19
Trash, recycling and green waste pickup resumed in Lompoc on Tuesday, a day after the city announced those services would be delayed due to a worker in the city’s sanitation division testing positive for COVID-19.
The city had announced Monday evening that the positive infection would delay trash pickup Tuesday and possibly further into the future. On Tuesday morning, however, the city revealed that it had received updated guidance from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and that the city was cleared to continue normally scheduled service.
The Lompoc Landfill is also set to remain open.
In an effort to protect the safety of the community and city staff, all of the city’s sanitation drivers will undergo testing for COVID-19 before they return to work, according to officials. Once testing results are available, any employees who test positive for COVID-19 will quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
“Refuse pickup is automated, and so there is little risk that residents’ refuse containers were contaminated during sanitation service,” read a statement from the city. “However, the city of Lompoc recommends periodic disinfecting of refuse containers during this pandemic as a safety practice.”
LOMPOC
Superintendent honored as top administrator by statewide organization
Trevor McDonald, the superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District, has been announced as the winner of an Administrator of the Year Award from a statewide education organization, the district revealed Monday night.
McDonald received the honor from the California Continuation Education Association (CCEA), an organization that promotes and supports professional development and instructional improvements aimed at bettering continuation education.
“Making sure all students have their needs met with a variety of educational options has always been Trevor’s top priority," said Dick Barrett, a member of LUSD's board of education. "As a board member, I am proud to see that CCEA recognized his dedication, as well.”
The CCEA plans to honor its 2020 award recipients during its annual conference, scheduled for Oct. 2 through 4 in San Diego.
