County Lines: Air Force identifies driver killed in June 15 head-on collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road

The Lompoc Landfill is also set to remain open.

In an effort to protect the safety of the community and city staff, all of the city’s sanitation drivers will undergo testing for COVID-19 before they return to work, according to officials. Once testing results are available, any employees who test positive for COVID-19 will quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

“Refuse pickup is automated, and so there is little risk that residents’ refuse containers were contaminated during sanitation service,” read a statement from the city. “However, the city of Lompoc recommends periodic disinfecting of refuse containers during this pandemic as a safety practice.”

LOMPOC

Superintendent honored as top administrator by statewide organization

Trevor McDonald, the superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District, has been announced as the winner of an Administrator of the Year Award from a statewide education organization, the district revealed Monday night.

McDonald received the honor from the California Continuation Education Association (CCEA), an organization that promotes and supports professional development and instructional improvements aimed at bettering continuation education.