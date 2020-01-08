County Lines: Agricultural tourism discussion tonight; poll workers needed for March 3 primary election

To be eligible, candidates must be at least 17 years old and won’t reach age 21 prior to June 20.

Candidates also must not currently be pregnant and have never been married, had a child or been convicted of a felony.

Candidates must also have been residents of the Lompoc Valley, which includes Vandenberg Air Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills, for at least a year.

For more information, call the LVFA office at 805-735-8511 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Poll workers needed for March 3 primary

Santa Barbara County wants you.

The Registrar of Voters Office is looking for volunteers to serve as poll workers for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

Community participation is key to staffing the nearly 170 precinct boards for the election, said Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.

Volunteers who work at a polling place receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for Election Day and to attend training.