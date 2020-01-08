County Lines: Agricultural tourism discussion tonight; poll workers needed for March 3 primary election

LOMPOC
AYSO taking board member nominations
The Lompoc American Youth Soccer Organization is accepting nominations for board members.
Anyone interested is asked to contact Lompoc Regional AYSO Commissioner Meghan Stallworth at meghan5316@icloud.com by Thursday, Jan. 30.
Voting and appointments will be made on Monday, Feb. 3.
LOS OLIVOS
Agricultural tourism discussion set tonight
WE Watch is coordinating the second Agricultural Tourism Discussion at 7 p.m. today at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos.
Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioner John Parke will moderate the discussion in Stacy Hall, a WE Watch spokeswoman said.
LOMPOC
Applications available for Flower Festival queen
Applications to run for 2020 Flower Festival queen are available at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office at 414 W. Ocean Ave. and online at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com.
Completed applications must be turned in at the office no later than 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, an association spokesperson said.
To be eligible, candidates must be at least 17 years old and won’t reach age 21 prior to June 20.
Candidates also must not currently be pregnant and have never been married, had a child or been convicted of a felony.
Candidates must also have been residents of the Lompoc Valley, which includes Vandenberg Air Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills, for at least a year.
For more information, call the LVFA office at 805-735-8511 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Poll workers needed for March 3 primary
Santa Barbara County wants you.
The Registrar of Voters Office is looking for volunteers to serve as poll workers for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.
Community participation is key to staffing the nearly 170 precinct boards for the election, said Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.
Volunteers who work at a polling place receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for Election Day and to attend training.
Each polling place has one or more precinct boards composed of one inspector and two to four clerks. Each polling place also has a coordinator and, if needed, a traffic clerk.
To be a poll worker, a county resident must be a registered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States and eligible to register to vote except for a lack of U.S. citizenship.
Volunteers also must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, attend a mandatory training class and be available to serve Election Day, March 3, from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.
Holland said county businesses and organizations can show support for the election process by allowing and encouraging their employees to participate.
“Poll workers are on the front line of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” he said.
To learn more about the poll worker program and training process, visit https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/pollworkers.sbc.
To sign up, complete an application at https://secure.countyofsb.org/care/elections/election-officer.