Santa Barbara County
County to step up wildfire response during 'high fire season'
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is preparing for the 2019 “high fire season” by increasing the number of vehicles and firefighters that respond to vegetation fires.
Starting June 3, Santa Barbara County Fire and other local agencies will step up the number of engines, dozers, crews and helicopters that respond to vegetation fires, a department spokesman said. In addition, burn permits for residential burning or hazard reduction will be suspended.
The spokesman said county residents should be extra vigilant about fire safety, remember to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, and prepare and familiarize themselves with a wildfire action plan.
Santa Barbara County
Templeton man arrested on weapons, drugs charges in Orcutt
A Templeton man who had a loaded pistol and sawed-off shotgun in his backpack was arrested Friday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies in the parking lot of an Orcutt fast food restaurant.
Around 10:15 p.m., deputies observed 32-year-old Kyle Kenneth Hogue in the parking lot of Jack in the Box in Orcutt and determined he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, said Kelly Hoover, sheriff’s department spokeswoman.
When deputies searched Hogue, they found a meth pipe in his jacket, Hoover said. In his backpack, deputies found a baton, 9mm pistol and sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun. Both guns were loaded and had no serial numbers.
Hogue also had 100 rounds ammunition for the handgun and six rounds for the 12-gauge shotgun, Hoover said.
He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on weapons and drugs charges, and is being held on $35,000 bail.
Santa Barbara County
Car drives off Highway 166 near Rock Front Ranch, CHP says
A tractor-trailer passed a curve on Highway 166 near Rock Front Ranch causing a car to veer off the roadway on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 2:40 p.m., a truck pulling two flatbed trailers passed a curve, causing a car to go off the highway, according to the CHP’s online traffic incident information page. The truck continued east on Highway 166.
No one was injured in the incident, according to the CHP. Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials also responded to the scene.