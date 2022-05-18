LOMPOC
9 people, 5 dogs displaced after structure fire on North M Street
Nine people and several animals, including five dogs, were displaced Tuesday after a structure fire broke out in a triplex apartment located on North M Street, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of North M Street and, upon arrival, reported an active fire with possible extension to the attic, according to Battalion Chief Dena Paschke.
Paschke said the first arriving engine companies made an aggressive attack to stabilize the incident, and occupants were immediately evacuated as crews searched and cleared the rest of the structure.
Firefighters contained the fire to a limited portion of the triplex, while at the same time preserving the rest of the property, knocking down the fire in less than nine minutes, according to Paschke.
Containment efforts included opening ventilation on the roof as the fire extended into the common attic of the structure. Extensive salvage and overhaul were performed to minimize the impact on occupants and conserve property, according to Paschke.
A total of six adults, three children and five dogs were displaced due to the heavy smoke damage, according to Paschke.
In addition, several small birds were rescued by emergency crews. Paschke added that Red Cross provided assistance to all occupants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, although Lompoc Fire officials reminded the public Tuesday to test smoke detectors every six months as an important life-saving measure.
SANTA MARIA
Library hosting DIY jewelry rack workshop
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a free, do-it-yourself workshop for adults where patrons can make their own jewelry racks.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, library staff will demonstrate how to make a jewelry rack using a repurposed picture frame. Participants will have the opportunity to tailor their racks with a variety of techniques.
The workshop is free and all materials will be provided.
The lesson will be held in the library's Shepard Hall at 421 S. McClelland St.
Registration is required as space is limited. Those wishing to sign up can visit the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOS ALAMOS
Closure of southbound Hwy 101 interchange set for Tuesday
A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will continue Tuesday, May 24, with the installation of bridge girders.
The southbound lanes of Highway 101 at Highway 135 will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Highway 135 will be closed in both directions between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.
Access to the Highway 101 southbound on- and off-ramps will remain open, while the northbound on- and off-ramps at Highway 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about the closures and will direct travelers off the highway to the nearby Highway 101 southbound on-ramp.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, according to the announcement.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, which is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.