SANTA MARIA
800 pounds of stolen locomotive train parts located at recycling center, police say
A Paso Robles man was arrested last week on suspicion of theft in an investigation that led to the discovery of 800 pounds of "extremely rare" bronze locomotive train parts at a Santa Maria recycling center, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.
Deputies responded to a report of a report of vandalism and theft at the Santa Margarita Ranch in the 9000 block of Yerba Buena Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 11, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Several items were allegedly taken, including generators, drones, equipment and multiple pieces of a locomotive train made of bronze.
Police estimated the total value of the reportedly stolen items is $30,000, with the train parts worth approximately $10,000.
Cipolla said the parts belong to a rare set of which only eight were made. One set is in New York, while the seven other sets are in California, including the allegedly stolen one, according to Cipolla.
Through an investigation, members of the Sheriff's North Station and Rural Crimes Unit located evidence that pointed to a suspect in rural Paso Robles.
Detectives arrested 33-year-old Jacob Scott Johnsen on Oct. 20 after serving a search warrant at a residence in the 3000 block of Bridle Trail Lane in rural Paso Robles, where investigators found receipts to recycling centers in Santa Maria and Nevada but did not find the stolen items, according to Cipolla.
Investigators later located most of the train parts at the Santa Maria recycling center, which wasn't identified; while several other stolen items were located at the Nevada recycling center.
About $20,000 in stolen property was recovered and returned to the rightful owners, according to Cipolla.
Johnsen was booked into Santa Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and receiving stolen property. A bail amount wasn't listed.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Death of additional Santa Maria resident from COVID-19 reported Tuesday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death on Tuesday along with 51 new cases of the illness.
Tuesday's death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data.
There have now been 520 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county, including 195 in Santa Maria alone.
Of the over 43,000 total COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara County, 323 are currently active and contagious, according to county data.
Forty-two county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 14 in the intensive care unit, as of Tuesday.
Residents age 12 and older are urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus and its variants.
The vaccine is free and available to all residents regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Downtown Classic Car Show coming to city next month
Santa Maria gearheads are invited to the Downtown Classic Car Show coming to the Santa Maria Town Center early next month.
The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Town Center West parking lot at 201 Town Center West.
Along with street rods, classic cars, special interest vehicles, motorcycles and bikes, the family-friendly event will feature vendors, food booths and live music from Mestizo Santa Maria Band and The Cholo DJ.
Entry for spectators is free. Those interested in showing a vehicle or becoming a vendor can register online at www.santamariaatplay.org.
The show is organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc., with support from the Santa Maria Impalas Car Club.
Residents may direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.