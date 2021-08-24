LOMPOC
8 prison staff members, 1 inmate infected with COVID-19
Eight staff members and one inmate at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bureau of Prisons data released on Tuesday.
The infections were reported at the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary, according to the agency’s website, which tracks active cases.
The numbers reflect an increase of four staff infections from a day ago.
Bureau of Prisons officials did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The complex housed 1,982 inmates between the USP, the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and two satellite camps as of Aug. 3, according to court records.
Santa Barbara County as a whole has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases beginning in late July, largely fueled by the delta variant. County health officials recorded 83 new infections on Aug. 23, down from 147 on the previous day. Daily reported cases have steadily declined since reaching a peak of 184 on Aug. 12.
The delta variant accounted for more than 90% of coronavirus samples taken in July, according to county health data.
SANTA MARIA
Free COVID-19 vaccination events set for Friday, Sunday
The public is invited to take advantage of free COVID-19 vaccination events during Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays and the Concerts in the Park series on Sunday.
The city of Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department have partnered to offer the events. A list of Santa Maria vaccination sites can be found at publichealthsbc.org. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
Santa Maria Area Transit is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments for eligible ADA paratransit riders. Riders can schedule next-day service or up to 14 days in advance by calling 805-928-5624 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks to hold stargazing party at Los Flores Ranch Park
Santa Maria residents with a passion for astronomy are invited to join the Recreation and Parks Department for a stargazing party at Los Flores Ranch Park on Saturday.
The free event will take place over two sessions, one from 8 to 9 p.m. and another from 9 to 10 p.m. Online registration is required beforehand via cityofsantamaria.org/register.
The dark skies at Los Flores Ranch Park provide the ideal venue for stargazing, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. Residents are invited to bring their own telescopes and chairs, or use telescopes made available by the Central Coast Astronomy Society, Astronomy Club of Lompoc and Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit.
Attendees also can experience the city's new mobile observatory in the Ranch to River Nature Experience Trailer, provided by the State California Department of Parks and Recreation.
Residents are asked to wear a mask and use red lights only at the event. Flashlights or dogs will not be permitted.
Los Flores Ranch Park is located at 6271 Dominion Road. To learn about upcoming events taking place at the park, visit facebook.com/losfloresranch.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.