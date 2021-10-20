SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
8 deputies, 2 police officers treated after fentanyl exposure at Main Jail
Eight custody deputies and two police officers were treated Wednesday after being exposed to fentanyl at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, according to a spokeswoman.
The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. and involved eight Sheriff's Office custody deputies, and an individual who was in the process of getting booked into the Main Jail by two arresting officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The exposure occurred within the gated area outside of the facility at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, Zick added.
The deputies, officers and the individual did not appear to show symptoms of exposure but were treated as a precaution, according to Zick.
County Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel assisted in the incident.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's used to treat pain and is "50 to 100 times more potent than morphine," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Drug Enforcement Agency says some illegal fentanyl is also manufactured in clandestine labs in Mexico and can be disguised as a "highly potent" form of heroin. It's manufactured in many forms, including powder and in pills.
Santa Barbara County reported 16 opioid-related deaths, 192 emergency room visits and 92 hospitalizations related to opioid overdoses in 2020, according to California Department of Public Health data.
LOMPOC
Man arrested after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Pine Avenue
A Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday after a vehicle hit-and-run collision seriously injured a 65-year-old male pedestrian on Pine Avenue, according to police.
Officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to the 100 block of East Pine Avenue, where they located a pedestrian who was a reportedly struck by a vehicle before it fled the scene as it turned northbound onto North H Street, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan.
The male pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
Through an investigation and after searching surveillance camera footage, officers located the vehicle and its driver, 51-year-old Michael Maurice Moore, at a local motel, according to Morgan.
Once Moore was spotted near his room, officers detained, interviewed and ultimately arrested him on suspicion of fleeing the scene of an injury traffic collision, a felony, and booked him into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Moore's bail was listed at $50,000, online records show.
Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Chumash Culture Day to be presented virtually on Saturday
The 15th annual Chumash Culture Day, featuring California-style Native American singing and dancing, will be broadcast via Facebook Live from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
In years past, the cultural event has included arts and crafts and a traditional hand-game tournament at the Tribal Hall located on the Santa Ynez Reservation. Organizers last year adapted to an online format out of COVID-19 safety concerns associated with hosting special events.
This year's program will begin with a calling of the ancestors, followed by remarks from Nakia Zavalla, culture director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
A presentation of songs and dances from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Samala Singers will be featured, followed by a showcase of singers and storytellers from a variety of California tribes.
“We’re looking forward to presenting our collection of songs and dances from multiple California tribes to a wider audience through Facebook,” Zavalla said. “In this format, viewers can watch our presentation [live], or they can watch it later at their leisure."
"We hope this will help expose more people, who may be curious about Native American culture, to our special culture day,” she said.
To access the event, visit the SY Chumash Culture Day 2021 Facebook page at https://bit.ly/sycultureday.