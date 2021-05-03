SANTA MARIA
8 arrested, 9 cited in DUI checkpoint, patrol operations
Eight people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after Santa Maria Police conducted weekend checkpoint and saturation patrol operations.
From 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, police established a planned DUI checkpoint in the 200 block of South Broadway, where four drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, while nine others were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to Michael McGehee, traffic sergeant with the Santa Maria Police Department.
A total of 204 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.
Additionally, from 5 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, Santa Maria Police conducted a saturation patrol throughout the city utilizing five officers who made four DUI arrests, according to McGehee. A saturation patrol involves a group of officers who concentrate their efforts in a specific geographic area for the purpose of deterring crime or enforcing laws.
The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, said McGehee, who added that another DUI/driver's license checkpoint will be held in the coming months.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE
Base to host test launch of Minuteman missile on Wednesday
An operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The launch window for the ballistic missile is from 12:15 to 6:15 a.m. and the purpose of the test is to "validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," according to 30th Space Wing officials.
The test will be conducted by the Air Force Global Strike Command, located at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, with help from the 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crews extricate passenger after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near Nojoqui Summit
Minor extrication was required to remove a passenger from a vehicle Monday after a two-vehicle collision along Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Summit.
The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. along northbound Highway 101, just south of the Nojoqui Summit near Gaviota, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.