County Lines: 7-year-old-boy struck, killed by vehicle in Lompoc

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
7-year-old-boy struck, killed by vehicle in Lompoc
A 7-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle Monday on West Pine Avenue, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman.
Officers responded to a traffic collision shortly before 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West Pine Avenue, where they located a vehicle that had struck the unidentified child, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police did not release the driver's name or provide details on whether or not the driver was arrested, or if drugs and alcohol were involved in the collision.
Medics rendered first aid to the boy before he was transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency room, where medical staff provided aid to the child but were unsuccessful in their lifesaving attempts, according to Arias.
LOMPOC
Police investigating bank robbery at CoastHills Credit Union
Lompoc Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday at the CoastHills Credit Union on North H Street.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the CoastHills Credit Union in the 1300 block of North H Street shortly after 9 a.m., according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
The suspect, who was not identified, entered the business and presented a note demanding money before leaving the area.
No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported, according to Magallon.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white hat with "LA" on it; a white face mask; white T-shirt with a gray, long-sleeved shirt underneath; black pants; and black sandals.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the CoastHills' parking lot around 9 a.m. with a dashcam in their vehicle or saw the suspect leaving to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8159.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications Thursday for the 2021-22 academic year, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 15, a foundation spokesman said.
“Santa Barbara County students should begin the application process as soon as possible, as they may have questions or otherwise require assistance,” said Barbara Robertson, foundation president and chief executive officer.
“A reminder: Not all applicants will receive financial assistance,” Robertson added. “Earlier this year, we had to turn away more than 1,000 eligible applicants.”
The primary criteria for award selection are financial need, academic achievement and motivation.
The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 3,307 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle, and in May awarded just over $6 million in scholarships to 1,814 county students.
Scholarship awards for undergraduates at four-year schools averaged $3,311, while graduate student awards — excluding those for medical school — averaged $5,873.
The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training. Eligible students may receive up to five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding.
The nonprofit Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial-aid advising services.
Complete scholarship eligibility requirements, application instructions and more information are available at www.sbscholarship.org.
BUELLTON
City Council holding virtual meeting to discuss changes to general plan
The Buellton City Council and Planning Commission will meet for a virtual joint study session at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 to discuss updating the land use and circulation elements, key components of the city's general plan. The public is invited.
Results from the city's online community survey will be discussed, as well as strategies for updating the general plan, which outlines the community's vision for future growth in business, housing, improvements for transportation networks, parks and public facilities. The plan also concerns conservation of natural resources.
The meeting can be watched live on CityTV at https://cityofbuellton.com/government/cityTV.php.
Comments for the meeting can be sent to planning@cityofbuellton.com with the subject title “LUCE Update.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!