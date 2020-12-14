County Lines: 6 people injured after vehicle goes over side of Hwy 166

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
6 people injured after vehicle goes over side of Hwy 166
Six people, including a 7-year-old child, were injured after their minivan plunged over the side of Highway 166 on Saturday.
The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m., just east of Rockfront Ranch and approximately 31 miles west of New Cuyama, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Ruiz.
Upon arrival, fire personnel located a single minivan that had gone approximately 50 feet over the side into the riverbed.
A 7-year-old was ejected from the van and was flown via CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with injuries that included head trauma, a broken arm and a laceration to the knee, according to Ruiz.
Five other passengers, including a person who sustained life-threatening injuries and four who sustained less serious injuries, were transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.
After a preliminary investigation, police determined the vehicle, which was driven by a man in his late 30s, was traveling westbound on Highway 166 when it went over the side, according to Ruiz.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Responding units included two engines, a battalion commander and medic unit from Santa Barbara County, assisted by a single fire engine each from Santa Maria Fire and San Luis Obispo County Fire departments. Santa Barbara Air Support Unit Copter 3 and the U.S. Forest Service also responded.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Melekian leaving county to become police chief
Barney Melekian, a Santa Barbara County assistant executive officer for the last two years, will leave his post in early February to serve as the interim police chief for the city of Santa Barbara, the county announced Monday.
Melekian, who has been the assistant CEO for public safety, will take over for Lori Luhnow, who is retiring from her job as the city’s police chief Feb. 13, said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.
“Public safety has been his calling, as Barney served in law enforcement for 46 years, including 13 years as the police chief for the city of Pasadena, four years as the director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the [federal] Department of Justice and more than three years as the undersheriff for Santa Barbara County before joining the CEO Office in September 2018,” Miyasato said.
Melekian served as the county’s undersheriff from 2015 to 2018.
“We will miss Barney’s professionalism, empathy, knowledge and wit,” Miyasato added.
Although he will be leaving his county job in about a month, Melekian will continue working on the projects that have been his primary focus.
“I will be working on next steps and how best to address priorities in the County Executive Office in the coming weeks, including cannabis oversight and racial equity and the criminal justice system,” Melekian said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Local DMVs temporarily suspend behind-the-wheel driving tests
DVM offices in Santa Barbara County have temporarily suspended behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Dec. 28 as part of a statewide effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
While tests for commercial and noncommercial drivers have been suspended, motorcycle tests will continue to be administered, according to DMV Director Steve Gordon.
“Behind-the-wheel drive tests require two people to share space in one vehicle and — while we have made numerous changes to safeguard the testing process — the current surge in COVID-19 cases presents increased risk to both parties,” Gordon said. “While our field offices remain open to serve the public, we hope customers will first go online to take care of their DMV needs.”
Customers with scheduled appointments in the next two weeks will be notified of test cancellations. Tests will automatically be rescheduled for a later date by the DMV.
DMV field offices remain open for appointments and walk-ins based on availability. Those who visit the office are required to wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and have their temperature checked.
Customers can conduct some DMV services online, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Go to dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv-online/
