SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
5 people injured in single-vehicle rollover near Gaviota Tunnel
Five people, including three children, were injured Monday following a vehicle rollover along Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the northbound lane of Highway 101, just south of the Highway 1 interchange and north of the tunnel, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
California Highway Patrol logs show that a black SUV rolled several times before coming to rest on the right-hand side of the road and that people were helping the occupants out of the vehicle.
Additionally, CHP units and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, fire crews located the vehicle and its occupants, which included a person who was thrown from the vehicle, according to Bertucelli, adding that rain was reported in the area at the time of the crash.
Four people sustained critical injuries and one person received moderate injuries; one person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR, while four others were transported there via ground ambulance, he added.
The incident temporarily backed up traffic in the northbound lane, although the roadway cleared shortly before 5:30 p.m., logs show.
No extrication from the vehicle was required. The incident is under investigation by the CHP.
SANTA MARIA
Male juvenile shot in the leg near Railroad, McElhaney avenues
A male juvenile sustained several gunshots to the leg Sunday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Railroad and McElhaney avenues in Santa Maria, according to police officials.
Officers responded to Marian Regional Medical Center to a report of a male Hispanic juvenile who arrived with gunshot wounds to his leg at 3:18 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police.
Police contacted the victim, who told them he was walking in the area of the intersection when he was struck by bullets.
Investigators attempted to locate a crime scene or evidence of the shooting near the intersection but were not successful, according to Santa Maria Police.
No suspect information was provided and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA MARIA
Man sustains 'significant' shooting injuries on North Miller Street
A man sustained injuries from a shooting that occurred on North Miller Street — the second such incident reported in the city on Sunday, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
Officers received a report of a man who was struck by gunfire in the 400 block of North Miller Street at 10:41 p.m. and, upon arrival, located the victim with "significant" injuries, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
Additionally, Santa Maria Fire personnel and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene.
The man was transported to a local hospital and appeared to be stable Monday morning, according to Mengel.
Earlier Sunday, at 3:18 a.m., police responded to Marian Regional Medical Center to a report of a male juvenile who sustained several gunshot injuries.
The victim told police he was shot in the leg several times near the intersection of Railroad and McElhaney avenues, although investigators could not locate a crime scene or evidence of a shooting, which occurred shortly after 1 a.m., according to Mengel.
"Our investigation is just beginning with both incidents and we're looking for the community's help," Mengel said.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hwy 135 bridge girders to be installed Thursday
A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos will continue with the installation of bridge girders Thursday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Highway 135 will be closed in both directions from Bell and Main street to San Antonio Boulevard from 8 p.m. Jan. 20 to 6 a.m. Jan. 21, said District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
A shuttle service will provide transportation for individuals near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and Los Alamos Senior Center, Shivers said.
Southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps will be accessible, and the northbound on- and off-ramps will remain open for those headed to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
Periodic intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of Highway 135 will continue over the next several months for bridge demolition and girder installation, weather permitting.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, Shivers said, and electronic message boards and detour signs will advise all travelers about closures.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, scheduled to be complete by fall.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.