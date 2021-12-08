SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
5 people injured in 2 separate vehicle collisions near Los Olivos, Los Alamos
Five people were injured in two separate vehicle collisions Tuesday near Los Alamos and Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The first incident was a four-vehicle collision reported shortly after 2 a.m. along Highway 154, approximately 1 mile east of Highway 101 near Los Olivos, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Four people sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. No extrication was required, according to Bertucelli.
The second incident was reported at 4:45 a.m. along the southbound side of Highway 101, just south of Alisos Canyon Road.
When firefighters arrived, they located a single vehicle that collided with a tree. Heavy extrication was used to remove the patient, who had sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by fire personnel and paramedics before they were transported to the hospital, according to Bertucelli.
Both incidents are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College holding donation drive for veterans at Casa de Flores
Hancock College's Veteran Success Center is collaborating with homeless veterans service provider Casa de Flores to gather donations for veterans staying at the facility this holiday season.
The college is accepting donations of specific food, clothing, bedding and personal hygiene items until Dec. 13, with drop-off stations set up at Building G-101 and Building A-304 on the Santa Maria campus.
Casa de Flores is specifically seeking the following items:
- Gift cards to Home Depot, Walmart or Target
- Food gift cards
- Twin bed sheet sets
- Blankets and pillowcases
- Home cleaning supplies
- Toothbrushes, toothpaste, Band-Aids, deodorant and other toiletries
- Men’s socks
- Printed T-shirts (M, L, XL)
- Boxes or cans of nonperishable food
"We know that veterans in our area face many challenges, especially during the holiday season," said Hancock Veteran Success Center Director Stephanie Crosby. "This project is a way to reach out to those veterans, provide them with items that will help them during this time, and show them that our community is grateful for their service to our country."
The Veteran Success Center assists prospective and enrolled student veterans, as well as active duty or dependents of veterans, in accessing and utilizing educational and campus resources in addition to mental health and tutoring services, and transitioning into civilian life.
For more information, visit hancockcollege.edu/veterans.
The Hancock College Santa Maria campus is located at 800 S. College Drive.
SANTA MARIA
Library provides online job, training tools with federal funds
Santa Maria Public Library patrons can now access a package of online programs focused on job training, skill building, test preparation and professional development funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The group of online services, referred to as CAreer Pathways, is free for all California library users for at least the next year, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Patrons have access to services from top online learning companies including Coursera, GetSetUp, LearningExpress, LinkedIn Learning, Northstar Digital Literacy and Skillshare. The programs are available in multiple languages, and can be accessed with a library card.
Residents can access the aforementioned programs by visiting cityofsantamaria.org/library and selecting the Job Resources option listed under the Research tab on the left side of the page. The resources will also be shared more prominently on the library's webpage in the coming weeks.
An annual subscription to a handful of such services would normally cost over $1,000, demonstrating the value of the free access, van de Kamp said.
The program is partially sponsored by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the primary source of federal support for libraries and museums throughout the country.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.