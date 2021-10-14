SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
5 COVID deaths reported in 2 days
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of five residents from COVID-19 over a two-day period this week.
Three county residents died Wednesday, followed by another two on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 516, according to county public health data.
The first three deaths included one resident ranging in age from 30 to 49, one ranging from 50 to 69 and another over the age of 70.
One lived in the Santa Ynez Valley area including Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard; one lived in Lompoc; and another lived in the North County area including Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama, according to county data.
The two deaths on Thursday were both of residents over the age of 70 who resided in Santa Maria.
In the same time frame, the Public Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, and 375 cases remain active and contagious as of Thursday.
Thirty-seven county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 15 in the intensive care unit, as of Thursday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Air quality alert issued for county due to Alisal fire
Santa Barbara County's air quality watch was upgraded to an alert Thursday morning as winds are forecast to bring more ash and smoke onshore from the Alisal fire.
The fire has consumed more than 16,800 acres after igniting Monday in the Santa Ynez Mountains.
The Air Pollution Control District in coordination with County Public Health issued the initial air quality advisory on Tuesday.
According to officials, the situation is dynamic and air quality conditions can quickly change, with the potential to exacerbate heart or lung conditions. As a precaution, time spent outside should be limited for older adults, pregnant women and children when smoke can be seen or smelled.
When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, officials recommend that all residents head indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, close all windows and doors, and drink plenty of fluids. Essential workers who must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions are recommended to use a properly fitted N95 mask for protection.
Should symptoms develop after exposure to smoke and soot — repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness — locals should contact their doctor, officials said.
For updates on local air quality conditions, visit www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or fire.airnow.gov to view the fire and smoke map.
LOMPOC
City seeking community input on internet service quality
Lompoc officials are seeking community input on internet availability and service speeds throughout the city as a means to find where quality internet access is lacking.
The Lompoc Internet Service Survey is being conducted for the purpose of sharing survey data with the state to acquire grant funding for improved internet service and access for residents, according to city officials.
California has prioritized the improvement of internet service throughout the state to ensure equal access for all citizens, while the federal government has budgeted $65 billion of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to improve the country’s broadband system.
With survey results collected, officials hope to attract grant funding for new infrastructure improvements by local internet service providers.
The challenge, according to officials, has been Lompoc's size. It's reportedly not as cost-effective for internet service providers to invest infrastructure dollars in areas where their return on investment is limited.
“We are hoping to bring attention to the growing digital divide that is impacting our residents and business owners in the community,” said Mayor Jenelle Osborne. “The lack of connectivity has become increasingly difficult to contend with now that many of us have been working and going to school from home and have needed to rely on virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom and Teams.”
The citywide survey is open and available in both English and Spanish until Nov. 15 at cityoflompoc.com/community/lompoc-internet-service-survey Respondents will be prompted to fill out a separate survey for each address where they are paying for service, including places of business, residential and rental properties.
Further questions can be directed to Samantha Scroggin at s_scroggin@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or 805-875-8278.