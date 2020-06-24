County Lines: 5 Central Coast men arrested on drugs, firearms charges at Santa Maria corner store

A letter to Pacific Gas and Electric, owner and operator of Diablo Canyon, summarizing plant inspections for 2019 said “overall performance at your facility preserved public health and safety.”

Reactor oversight requires inspections performed by at least two NRC resident inspectors assigned to each plant and specialist inspectors from the Region IV office in Arlington, Texas.

Plant performance is measured by color-coded inspection findings, starting at green for the lowest significance and increasing to white, yellow and finally red for those with the highest significance.

Other performance indicators are also used to measure a plant’s operation, and indicators or inspection findings with more than very low safety significance trigger increased oversight by the NRC.

Diablo Canyon’s inspection findings were all green and performance indicators were also within the expected range, the letter to PG&E said.

The letter can be viewed at www.nrc.gov/docs/ML2005/ML20055E108.pdf.

Registration for the meeting is available at https://usnrc.webex.com/usnrc/onstage/g.php?MTID=e59ba4b29372ac3bad9fbd0480b375926.