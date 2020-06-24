County Lines: 5 Central Coast men arrested on drugs, firearms charges at Santa Maria corner store

5 Central Coast men arrested on drugs, firearms charges at Santa Maria corner store
Five Central Coast men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug and firearms charges after one of them was reported to be in possession of a gun inside a Santa Maria business, a police spokesman said.
Santa Maria Police were called to the La Huajenita D'Oro market in the 500 block of North Broadway shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun inside the business, Lt. Paul Van Meel said.
Upon arriving, officers detained five suspects without incident and allegedly located two firearms, one of which was reported stolen from Southern California.
Additionally, officers also found various quantities of drugs, including marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription medication, Van Meel said.
Santa Maria suspects Donelle Smith, 22, and Jonelle Smith, 24; and Mansa Evans, 43, of Guadalupe are facing charges of felons in possession of firearms and ammunition, possession and transportation of narcotics for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed. All three were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail amounts of $35,000 each.
Johnny DeWitt, 18, and Mason Talaugo, 26, both of Santa Maria, were arrested on felony charges of transportation of a controlled substance and narcotics for sale. They were booked into the Main Jail and immediately released due to coronavirus Emergency Rule 4, booking records show.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
NRC to discuss Diablo Canyon Power Plant performance in virtual meeting
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, June 30, to discuss the 2019 safety performance of Diablo Canyon Power Plant and 11 other nuclear reactors in the United States.
The hearing is set for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and online registration is required to participate.
NRC staff responsible for plant inspection and oversight will participate, including the resident inspectors based full-time at each of the sites, an NRC spokesman said.
The staff will make a brief presentation about the agency’s oversight process and then answer questions about any of the 12 plants in Region IV, the spokesman said.
A letter to Pacific Gas and Electric, owner and operator of Diablo Canyon, summarizing plant inspections for 2019 said “overall performance at your facility preserved public health and safety.”
Reactor oversight requires inspections performed by at least two NRC resident inspectors assigned to each plant and specialist inspectors from the Region IV office in Arlington, Texas.
Plant performance is measured by color-coded inspection findings, starting at green for the lowest significance and increasing to white, yellow and finally red for those with the highest significance.
Other performance indicators are also used to measure a plant’s operation, and indicators or inspection findings with more than very low safety significance trigger increased oversight by the NRC.
Diablo Canyon’s inspection findings were all green and performance indicators were also within the expected range, the letter to PG&E said.
The letter can be viewed at www.nrc.gov/docs/ML2005/ML20055E108.pdf.
Registration for the meeting is available at https://usnrc.webex.com/usnrc/onstage/g.php?MTID=e59ba4b29372ac3bad9fbd0480b375926.
An audio presentation of the meeting can be heard by calling toll-free 888-994-3819 and entering pass code 5144346#.
The meeting also will be recorded and can be reviewed on the NRC website at www.nrc.gov/.
