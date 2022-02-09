SANTA MARIA
44-year-old man sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault
A 44-year-old Santa Maria man was sentenced to 50 years up to life in prison after being found guilty of three counts of forcible sexual assault and five counts of felony assault committed in 2019, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley confirmed the sentencing of Roberto Contreras on Jan. 24 following the conclusion of his jury trial in the Santa Maria branch of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
At trial, Deputy District Attorney Catherine Martin presented evidence that Contreras had physically tortured as well as sexually assaulted the victim, referred to as Jane Doe.
According to the District Attorney's Office, Contreras was found to have caused blunt force trauma on the body of the victim with a tennis racket, extension cord and vacuum tube while sexually assaulting her.
The jury also found special allegations that Contreras had tortured and used a deadly weapon during the sexual assault to be true.
During the trial, jury members heard testimony and a victim impact statement from Jane Doe in which she described the physical and psychological abuse she endured as well as her journey and recovery in becoming a survivor of domestic violence.
"Her bravery in reporting the abuse and courage in testifying at trial directly resulted in the jury’s verdict. The verdict and sentence were also the result of an excellent investigation by Detective Mathew Silver and other members of the Santa Maria Police Department," the District Attorney's Office said.
SAN LUIS OBISPO
SLO police seize $1 million in narcotics in Feb. 3 trafficking raid, arrest
Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department's Special Enforcement Team seized over $1 million worth of narcotics during a raid involving two locations in San Luis Obispo last week.
Around 11 a.m. Feb. 3, officers discovered a slew of narcotics while executing a search warrant at a residence in the 20 block of Chorro Street, department officials said Monday.
The discovered substances included around 2 pounds each of fentanyl and cocaine, 11.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 12,000 doses of LSD, 38,000 Adderall pills, 32,000 Oxycontin pills, 9,000 Xanax pills, 35 grams of ketamine, 176.5 grams of marijuana concentrate, 35 pounds of marijuana, 4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, and additional substances believed to be controlled substances, according to the Police Department.
Special Enforcement Team detectives seized additional evidence of narcotics sales and trafficking while serving a related search warrant at a second location in the 500 block of Dartmouth Drive in San Luis Obispo, with assistance by the SLO Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.
Aurelio Oliveros was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $500,000 for the following charges: possession of narcotic controlled substances for sale; sale and transportation of narcotic controlled substances; possession of controlled substances for sale; and sale and transportation of controlled substances.
SANTA MARIA
Task force sponsoring free event at Boomers for teens
The Santa Maria Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is hosting a free event at Boomers for teens in grades 7 through 12 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Located at 2250 Preisker Lane, the amusement park includes an arcade, go-karts, miniature golf and bumper boats.
Registration for the event is required, and can be completed online. Lunch will be provided to participants. The event is part of the monthly Something Fun series, a program that coordinates free and fun activities for teens at local businesses.
The mission of the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is to prevent violence by providing safe and healthy programs. In partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department, resources and programs are offered to kids to discourage criminal activity, drug use and gangs.
Efforts by the task force include coordinating free activities, field trips, job exploration and maintaining the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 McClelland St. Participants have received leadership and employment opportunities in the past.
Participants in the program may receive a free 31-day Santa Maria Regional Transit bus pass at the Recreation and Parks Department office, located at 615 McClelland St. Recipients of financial assistant programs, including students who receive free or reduced school lunches, are eligible. A parent must be present to apply.
For questions, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center plans docent-led hike to Pt. Sal
A docent-led hike to the ridge overlooking Point Sal, planned for Sunday by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, will give participants an opportunity to see and shoot photos of the scenic coastline and native plants and wildlife.
Dunes Center community hike leader Ray Segovia will conduct the three- to four-hour, moderately strenuous hike over a round trip of 6 miles, starting promptly at 9 a.m. from the trailhead at the end of Brown Road west of Highway 1, south of Guadalupe.
Participants will have the option of hiking down to the beach and dogs are welcome on the hike, a Dunes Center spokesman said, but the trail does not have restrooms.
Participants should dress appropriately, including footwear, and bring water, hats, sunscreen and hand sanitizer.
Hikers will be asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other and wear face masks when gathering at the assembly point and when social distancing is not possible, the spokesman said.
Participants must register for the hike by visiting https://my805tix.com/e/community-hike-to-ptsal-2. A $5 donation is requested for Dunes Center educational programs but is not mandatory.
For more information, contact the Dunes Center at 805-343-2455 or admin@dunescenter.org.