LOMPOC
43-year-old man dies in double shooting on East Prune Avenue
A 43-year-old Lompoc man died Sunday and a 56-year-old woman sustained injuries in a double shooting that occurred at a residence on East Prune Avenue, according to police officials.
Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of East Prune Avenue at 7:38 p.m. and located the male victim, identified as Joseph Lujan, who was pronounced dead at the scene inside the residence's carport, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Arias said both victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the female, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.
Lompoc Police Detective Gabriel Molina is investigating the incident and the motive for the shooting, according to Arias. No suspect information was provided.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Detective's Bureau at 805-736-2341.
Additionally, Lt. Agustin Arias is encouraging witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have surveillance video footage of the incident.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria man arrested after stabbing on Fallen Leaf Drive
A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a person was hospitalized Friday with multiple stab wounds following an incident on Fallen Leaf Drive, east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies in Santa Maria responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2200 block of Fallen Leaf Drive at 6:55 p.m. and located a victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds following a physical altercation with a suspect, according to Lt. Robert Minter.
Minter said the victim was transported to an area hospital and is recovering from their injuries. Thomas Turner, 58, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 2400 block of Lake Marie Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, according to Minter.
Records show Turner was booked into the Northern Branch Jail at 12:49 a.m. Saturday and released at 10:46 a.m. with an Emergency Rule 4 citation — a pandemic-era court rule setting $0 bail for low-level offenses that was implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's Detective Bureau.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Foster Road Substation at 805-934-6150.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man accused of setting father on fire, attempted murder
A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Saturday after setting his father on fire following an altercation inside a North D Street residence, according to police officials.
Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North D Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a fight between a father and his son inside the residence at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jorge Magana.
Magana said that as officers were responding, a second 911 call came in, with the caller stating the father had sustained beating injuries.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the son, identified as 40-year-old Joe Garcia Jr., who refused to open the door, according to Magana. The officers forced their way in and immediately noticed that a man was on fire, he added.
Magana said the fire was extinguished and Garcia was taken into custody. The father sustained third-degree burns and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, then later to an unspecified burn center, according to Magana.
Garcia was arrested and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, elder abuse and animal cruelty. A bail amount wasn't listed.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Brush fire burns 1 acre near Foxen Canyon, Santa Maria Mesa roads
Crews extinguished a brush fire that broke out Monday and burned at least 1 acre of grass near the intersection of Santa Maria Mesa and Foxen Canyon roads, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported burning in the grass at a moderate rate of spread near the intersection at 6:09 a.m., according to County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.
Responding units included two County Fire Department engines, whose personnel extinguished the fire just before 7:15 a.m., after it had burned just over an acre, Safechuck added.
Safechuck said the call for additional responding units was canceled and personnel remained at the scene to ensure the fire didn't restart, although Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was requested to respond to the incident.
Additionally, a investigator responded to the fire to determine its cause, according to Safechuck.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 teenagers injured, 1 arrested in vehicle rollover
Two Lompoc teenagers sustained injuries, including one who was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges, following a vehicle rollover Friday near the intersection of Floradale and West Central avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported to dispatchers at 10:23 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
An initial California Highway Patrol investigation showed 18-year-old Callie Pulliam was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe eastbound on West Central Avenue, west of Floradale Avenue, and for unknown reasons allowed her vehicle to enter the right shoulder of the roadway.
Pulliam veered left in an attempt to reenter the road, causing the Tahoe to overturn several times, according to the CHP.
Emergency officials from the County Fire Department, Sheriff's Office, Lompoc Police and American Medical Response were called to the scene and located a vehicle that had rolled over, with one of the occupants trapped inside needing extrication, he added.
Officials said Pulliam was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from her vehicle. Pulliam was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of major injuries, according to the CHP.
Additionally, the CHP said the passenger, identified as a 16-year-old female from Lompoc, was not wearing her seatbelt and sustained minor injuries in the rollover. She was transported via ambulance to Marian hospital for treatment. Pulliam was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges, according to the CHP.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, although alcohol was determined to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.