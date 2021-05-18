SANTA MARIA
41-year-old man shot near 7-Eleven at South Broadway, West Carmen Lane
A 41-year-old man was shot several times early Tuesday near the 7-Eleven at South Broadway and West Carmen Lane in Santa Maria, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the convenience store, where they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. His condition is unknown.
Detectives now are working on leads to identify a suspect, according to Flaa, who added that gang ties to the shooting are undetermined at this point.
The shooting marks the third since May 11.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on May 11, Santa Maria Police responded to a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South Broadway. Officers located evidence of a shooting but no one appeared to be injured and no suspects were identified, according to Flaa, adding the shooting is under investigation.
Then on Sunday, 19-year-old Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez, of Guadalupe, was shot and killed near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Mill streets.
An initial investigation showed Gonzalez was shot after a verbal altercation with another individual, according to Flaa. Gonzalez died at the scene.
Anyone with information related to investigations into the three shootings is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at ext. 2677.
SANTA MARIA
Suspicious death on West Street now being investigated as a homicide
The death of a man that was initially declared suspicious following an incident at a West Street residence in March is now under investigation as a homicide, according to Santa Maria Police officials.
Police and fire units responded to a report of an adult male, who wasn't identified, suffering from an unspecified injury in the 400 block of West Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. March 9, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
Emergency responders located the man, who had sustained visible trauma, but despite their lifesaving efforts, he died.
The man's identity has not been released and the next of kin haven't been located, according to Flaa.
The case was forwarded to the Santa Barbara County Public Administrator's Office, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA MARIA
Residents invited to public hearing regarding annual water report
Twitchell Management Authority is inviting Santa Maria residents to a public hearing on June 3 to provide feedback on an annual water conservation report.
The hearing regarding the 2020 Annual Report of Hydrogeologic Conditions, Water Requirements, Supplies and Disposition for the Santa Maria Valley Management Area will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
The report presents annual data regarding groundwater conditions as well as water demand and supply in the Santa Maria Valley Management Area.
The public hearing can be accessed at the following Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Su2Eq5xvQ8eIv6NoHt8LBw.
Written comments should be sent as soon as possible to Twitchell Management Authority at 2065 E. Main St., Santa Maria, CA 93454.
Luhdorff and Scalmanini Consulting Engineers prepared the 2020 report, which can be viewed at bit.ly/TMAdocs.