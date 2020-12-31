County Lines: 4 Sheriff's Office employees test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
4 Sheriff's Office employees test positive for COVID-19
Four Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees, including two deputies, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday.
The two deputies include a patrol deputy, who experienced symptoms for the coronavirus on Dec. 24 and took a test, with the results coming back positive on Dec. 29, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added the deputy last worked on Dec. 23.
Additionally, a custody deputy, who was asymptomatic, was tested as part of ongoing employee surveillance and was notified of their positive results while at work Wednesday.
Two more employees included civilian staff members, with the first one reporting a COVID-19 positive result on Dec. 28, according to Zick, who added that employee works remotely. The second civilian employee, who was asymptomatic, took a test for the coronavirus on Dec. 28 and was confirmed positive on Dec. 29.
All staff members consistently wore masks while at work, according to Zick.
A total of 79 Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic was declared in March.
LOMPOC
Police seek identity of man accused of peeping into residence
Lompoc Police are investigating a report of a man who was allegedly caught on a video surveillance system peeping into a residence on Wednesday.
The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. at an unspecified location in the southwest portion of the city, according to Lompoc Police Cpl. Charles Scott.
Scott didn't provide the street name to protect the privacy of the victim and the integrity of the investigation.
Surveillance cameras gave the residents, who were inside their home at the time, notification that someone was in the backyard, according to Scott.
The unidentified man was observed on camera looking into the windows of the residence for several minutes before he was seen running through the backyard and fleeing over the fence.
The suspect is described as a white male adult in his mid 30s, with facial hair, wearing a plaid jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Book club to discuss 'We Were the Lucky Ones'
Community members are invited to join the January meeting of the Santa Maria Public Library's Valley Reads book club, when they will discuss "We Were the Lucky Ones" by Georgia Hunter.
The meeting will take place over Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to a city spokesman.
"We Were the Lucky Ones" is a fictional story taking place during World War II that follows the author's family and their struggle to survive and reunite in post-war Europe.
Those wishing to join the discussion are asked to provide their name, email address and phone number by emailing jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org or by calling 805-925-0994.
The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is currently open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service.
For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
