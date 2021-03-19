SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
4 injured in 4-vehicle collision at Cold Spring Bridge
Four people sustained minor to moderate injuries Thursday in a collision involving four vehicles near the Cold Spring Bridge, temporarily blocking Highway 154 until lanes reopened two hours later.
The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m., when several vehicles including two SUVs rear-ended each other, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The vehicles were waiting in line due to a construction zone at the bridge when a vehicle heading eastbound rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction.
Emergency units, including several Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines and a battalion commander, U.S. Forest Service fire engines and CalSTAR were called to the scene.
Upon arrival, responders noted that one vehicle sustained major front-end damage and a blown tire; another sustained rear-end damage; and another was possibly leaking gas, according to the CHP incident log.
Four people who weren't identified sustained injuries. Three had minor injuries and one was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via American Medical Response, according to Bertucelli.
The vehicles involved in the collision blocked both lanes of traffic on Highway 154 until CHP officials reopened one lane at Cold Spring Bridge shortly after 10 a.m.
The CHP is continuing its investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Residents invited to give input about COVID-19 pandemic impacts
Santa Maria residents are invited to provide input about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through a community needs survey to help determine priorities for response efforts and federal relief funds.
The 15-minute survey is available in English and Spanish at survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehnrdbrmklsh5yhf/start, and will remain open until March 24.
"Information collected from this survey may not only assist city staff in developing future funding priorities for the city’s federally grant-funded programs, but will also provide additional information that may be helpful as our community navigates through this public health crisis," said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Questions about the survey can be directed to Community Programs Manager Rosie Rojo at 805-925-0951, ext. 2381.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks offers March take-and-make craft classes
Santa Maria youth are invited to participate in two take-and-make craft classes this month through the Recreation and Parks Department.
Registration is available now at cityofsantamaria.org/register to make a pair of bunnies out of stemware, and to make cocoa bombs in the shape of Easter eggs.
The cost for each class is $22, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Following registration, craft kit pickup will be available beginning Monday at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. Each kit contains all needed instructions and materials, with video tutorials also available on the city of Santa Maria's YouTube page, van de Kamp said.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
La Purisima Mission reopens visitor's center, some historic rooms
La Purísima Mission Visitor Center and selected historical rooms at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park now are open to the public at limited capacity, according to park officials on Thursday.
The park was forced to close the visitor's center and historical rooms and cancel all guided tours in March 2020 to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite open trails and a limited reopening of park assets, park officials stress that visitors should continue following the safety recommendations of public health officials. Such recommendations include staying at least 6 feet away from other visitors.
La Purisima Mission State Historic Park is located at 2295 Purisima Road in Lompoc.
For more information, contact the park at 805-733-3713 or visit www.lapurisimamission.org