SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
4 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak
Four inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month at the South County facility, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.
The outbreak was initially detected on May 25 in the Main Jail's West Housing Module located on Calle Real near Santa Barbara, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 26 inmates have become infected. Of those, 18 inmates have recovered and eight active cases remain, according to Zick.
Zick added that one inmate required hospitalization but has since been cleared to return to the facility.
Additionally, a coronavirus outbreak was detected at the Northern Branch Jail on Black Road, near Santa Maria, on May 28 in Housing Unit E. A total of 14 inmates were infected with the coronavirus and of those, six inmates have recovered and seven cases remain active in the facility, according to Zick, adding that one inmate has since been released.
In the Northern Branch Jail outbreak, Zick said no inmates required hospitalization, while nine inmates reported symptoms and five were asymptomatic.
Inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are moved into negative-pressure cells and the rest are placed in small groups, and isolated and monitored by Wellpath medical contractors.
Jail visitation has been suspended as a result of the outbreaks and personnel are coordinating with the Santa Barbara Court and the Public Defender’s Office to adjust court appearances in order minimize the spread of the virus, according to Zick.
LOMPOC
Library partners with CalFresh for summer cooking workshop series
The Lompoc Public Library is partnering with state agency CalFresh Healthy Living to present a summertime cooking series that aims to educate attendees about the importance of good nutrition and healthy meal preparation.
The series is free and open to the public.
The Garden to Kitchen Cooking series kicks off at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery with themed workshop "Alicia’s Fruity Drinks: You’re one in a melon." Attendees will engage in conversation and a corresponding activity led by Abbi Marrs, community education specialist with Cal Fresh Healthy Living of the UC Cooperative Extension. Recipes are provided.
Three subsequent workshops in the series also will take place at the library and will feature special guests each Wednesday at 2 p.m.
To access the program schedule, go to cityoflompoc.com/library or contact the library at 805-875-8775.
SANTA MARIA
Tech Help Saturdays return to the Public Library
The Santa Maria Public Library is holding two Tech Help Saturdays this month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 and June 25.
During each session, library staff will meet one on one with patrons to help them navigate using library resources through personal smart devices like phones and tablets.
Held at the library's main branch, 421 S McClelland St., participants will learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks using applications that are free to use with a library card. Users can also receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices for online privacy.
While the sessions will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or the input of sensitive personal information, participants are encouraged to bring their own devices.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.