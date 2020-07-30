County Lines: 4,000 cannabis plants seized at illegal operation in Tepusquet area

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
4,000 cannabis plants seized at illegal operation in Tepusquet area
Thousands of cannabis plants and several hundred pounds of dried product linked to an illegal operation in the Tepusquet area were seized by Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials following a search warrant served Wednesday.
Detectives with the Cannabis Compliance Team executed the warrant at an unlicensed outdoor cannabis operation in the area of Pine Canyon near Highway 166, where they discovered 4,000 untagged cannabis plants and 200 pounds of dried cannabis product, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick would not provide the address of the grow for security reasons.
Wardens from the Department of Fish and Wildlife and agents assigned to the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting assisted sheriff's officials.
The operation was discovered while officials were reviewing past reports and current active cannabis licenses in the county, according to Zick, who added the cannabis lacked Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting Compliance tags.
"Without licensing and [the tags], the cannabis derived from this operation would have likely entered the illicit market, undercutting the licensed operators in our county and state, and would circumvent the safeguards in place to ensure consumer safety," Zick said.
LOMPOC
Police arrest 3 juveniles, 1 adult in connection to fatal shooting
Four males, including three juveniles, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Francisco Garcia on Monday, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman.
Lompoc Police arrested 32-year-old Emmanuel Cruz, two 16-year-old juveniles and a 15-year-old juvenile, according to Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Garcia was shot and killed in the 700 block of Lompoc's West Chestnut Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., according to Lompoc Police.
Officers arrived on scene and provided aid to Garcia until medics arrived, according to police officials, who added that Garcia was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
The homicide is being investigated by Detective Cpl. Charles Scott.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341, ext. 6161.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Agricultural commissioner wants seeds shipped from China
Residents in Santa Barbara County are among those nationwide who have received “mysterious and unsolicited seeds from China,” and the County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office wants those packets of seeds.
Those who receive such shipments of unsolicited seed packets, often labeled “jewelry,” should not open, plant or otherwise dispose of them, County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher said.
She asked that residents hold onto the unopened seed packets and contact one of the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office locations to have them picked up or to receive drop-off instructions.
Anyone who has already planted the seeds is asked to contact one of the offices for additional directions.
Residents who received seeds can call the Santa Maria office, located at 624 W. Foster Road, Suite E, at 805-934-6200; the Buellton office, located at 185 W. Highway 246, Suite 101, at 805-688-5331; or the Santa Barbara office, located at 263 Camino del Remedio, at 805-681-5600.
“Invasive species can devastate the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects, severely damage crops and poison livestock,” Fisher said. “Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Card info stealing devices found at 3 gas stations
Devices used to steal credit card information were found recently at three gasoline stations in San Luis Obispo County, and officials are warning motorists to take precautions with gas purchases and beware of pumps that appear to be tampered with.
Sixteen of the devices, called “skimmers,” were found at the three gas stations, which were not identified by the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures.
David Aguayo, deputy agricultural commissioner and sealer, said officials don’t know how widespread the problem is, but weights and measures inspectors are stepping up routine surveillance of gas pump card readers countywide.
Card skimmers are devices spliced onto the credit card reader inside gas pumps, allowing credit and debit card and PIN numbers to be recorded during refueling and retrieved later or sent to an offsite receiver.
The 16 devices recently found could use Bluetooth technology to transfer card information without opening the gas pump to retrieve the device.
Law enforcement officers removed the devices as evidence in an investigation.
The Agriculture, Weights and Measures Department advises consumers to pay cash for fuel purchases or consider running debit cards as credit cards, which may offer greater protection if fraud occurs.
Consumers also should use gas pumps closest to or facing service station buildings where attendants are visible; watch for pump security stickers that appear broken or tampered with; and report suspicious behavior by anyone not affiliated with the station to the attendant, manager or owner.
