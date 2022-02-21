LOMPOC
37-year-old man shot, killed on North H Street
A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a shooting on North H Street, according to Lompoc Police officials.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 1 a.m. and located a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan.
Both officers and paramedics provided medical aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center where he later died. The victim has yet to be identified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
City to host blood drive near aquatic center on March 2
The city of Santa Maria will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, near the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center.
The Vitalant bloodmobile will be parked in the lot between the lawn bowling green and the aquatic center along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
To reserve a donation time, an appointment can be scheduled at www.tinyurl.com/3cnev2cn.
Donors are urged to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water prior to their appointment. A photo ID is required, as are masks for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests.
While donation of all blood types are encouraged, donors with type O negative are especially needed, because O negative red blood cells can be transfused to anyone. They are often used when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type, making a well-stocked blood bank vital.
For questions, contact city spokesman Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
SANTA MARIA
Task Force on Youth Safety offering free drop-in activities throughout March
The Santa Maria Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety will offer free drop-in activities for students on Tuesdays and Thursdays in March.
From 3 to 5 p.m., students in grades 7 through 12 can participate in color tag, inflatable soccer games, kickball, lawn games, tie-dying and more.
The supervised after-school program will be at Buena Vista Park, located at 800 S. Pine St., on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, the program will run at Oakley Park, located at 1307 N. Western Ave.
The programming is part of the Pop Ups in the Park series, designed to expand structured activities for teens in city parks. In partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department, resources and programs are offered to youths, aimed at preventing their involvement in criminal activity, drug use and gangs.
The partnership between Recreation and Parks and the Mayor's Task Force includes other efforts, such as free bus passes, field trips and the operation of the Abel Maldonado Community Center.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Library branches to reopen in-person services today
Both Buellton and Solvang libraries are set to reopen in-person services today after a six-week closure due to a spike in COVID cases across the county.
As the daily case rate continues to tumble based on statistics from the Public Health Department, the city of Goleta last week announced its reopening of city facilities that include the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang library branches.
While welcoming back the public, community members are being asked to stay home if presenting any COVID-19 symptoms, and to continue wearing face coverings while indoors if unvaccinated.
Posted hours of operation for all three branches are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For branch-specific questions, contact the Goleta Valley Library at 805-964-7878, the Buellton Library at 805-688-3115, or the Solvang Library at 805-688-4214.