County Lines: 30-year-old identified as victim in shooting death on West Chestnut Avenue

LOMPOC
30-year-old identified as victim in shooting death on West Chestnut Avenue
A 30-year-old Lompoc man was identified Wednesday as the victim killed in Monday's shooting incident on West Chestnut Avenue.
Francisco Garcia was shot and killed in the 700 block of Lompoc's West Chestnut Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Officers arrived on scene and provided aid to Garcia until medics arrived, according to Lompoc Police officials, who added that Garcia was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
The homicide is under investigation by Lompoc Police.
Anyone with information is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Decorations to be removed from cemetery graves Monday
Santa Maria Cemetery District will begin its next cleanup of the cemetery grounds Monday, with cleaning scheduled to continue until Friday, a district spokesman said.
Cemetery personnel will remove items from graves, including all fresh and artificial flowers, flags, balloons and stakes as well as other items that violate the district’s rules.
Under the rules, all flowers must be in the headstone vases at all times and kept within the headstone's cement border. Decorations also may not be taller than 3 feet.
Cemetery manager Nick Salvesen said any objects protruding into the mowing area will be removed, and no plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, fences or barricades are allowed on gravesites or in surrounding trees.
The cemetery located at 1501 S. College Drive was established in 1917.
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE
Registration open for rescheduled State of VAFB webinar
The Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers of commerce are accepting registrations for this year’s State of Vandenberg Air Force Base presentation, which will be held online at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
The event, which was moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to feature comments from 30th Space Wing Commander Col. Anthony Mastalir regarding the happenings at VAFB.
The webinar will be presented via Zoom, only to members of the Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers. There is no cost. Registration is required by Tuesday, Aug. 4.
To register, visit lompoc.com or santamaria.com.
SANTA MARIA
Library to offer new hours for curbside pickup
The Santa Maria Public Library and its branches in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama will offer new hours for curbside pickup of library materials beginning Saturday, the city announced Tuesday.
The library began offering curbside service in late June, allowing residents to pick up books, movies and other materials through a no-contact system to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In the meantime, physical library locations remain closed to the public.
Items can be placed on hold through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, with the ability to request transfers of materials between the main Santa Maria library and its four branches.
The new curbside service hours are as follows:
Santa Maria Main — 421 S. McClelland St.
Mondays through Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Orcutt Branch — 175 S. Broadway
Mondays through Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Guadalupe Branch — 4719 W. Main St., Suite D
Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.
Los Alamos Branch — 405 Helena St.
Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Cuyama Branch — 4689 Highway 166
Mondays and Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!