SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
29-year-old driver who died in rollover near Hwy 1, Black Road identified
A Santa Maria man who died after he was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover collision on Highway 1 last week has been identified as 29-year-old Todd Adam Badrak, according to sheriff's officials.
The incident was reported to the California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Communications Center at 5:17 a.m. June 8, when dispatchers received a call that a 2005 Honda Civic rolled over in a farm field and ejected Badrak along Highway 1, approximately a mile and a half north of Black Road, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokesman Lt. Robert Minter.
Badrak was declared dead at the scene, Minter said.
Through an investigation, the CHP determined the collision occurred several hours earlier when the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 1 and drove off the road, rolling over multiple times before Badrak was ejected.
Officials believe the collision wasn't reported earlier due to its location and limited visibility in the dark.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
3 juveniles injured after vehicle rolls into Hwy 166 ditch, west of Cuyama
Three juveniles were injured Tuesday, including one seriously, after their vehicle rolled into a ditch along Highway 166, west of Cuyama, according to officials.
The incident was reported to dispatch at 3:48 p.m. after the vehicle rolled off the roadway just east of School House Canyon Road and somewhere between the 7300 to 7600 blocks of Highway 166, according to CHP logs.
Logs show the vehicle was approximately 50 to 100 feet over the side and not visible from the roadway.
Emergency units that responded included Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies and Fire Department personnel, including from two medic engines, CHP officers, American Medical Response and CalSTAR.
Units located the vehicle in the ditch along with the three juveniles, including a juvenile who sustained major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR, according to Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck.
Safechuck added that two patients sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and were transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by the CHP.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Paving underway this week along Hwy 154
A paving project on Highway 154 is underway during overnight hours this week, a Caltrans District 5 spokesperson said.
Work will take place in various locations between Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and San Antonio Creek Bridge, where motorists will encounter traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning.
Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, said Alexa Bertola.
The Highway 154 offramp at Highway 192 in Santa Barbara also will be closed for paving from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $3.3 million project, Bertola said.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
11 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak
Eleven Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month at the South County facility, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Monday.
The outbreak was initially detected on May 25 in the Main Jail's West Housing Module located on Calle Real near Santa Barbara, according to Lt. Robert Minter.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 37 inmates have become infected. Of those, 19 inmates have recovered and 18 active cases remain, according to Minter.
Additionally, a coronavirus outbreak was detected at the Northern Branch Jail on Black Road, near Santa Maria, on May 28 in Housing Unit E.
A total of 14 inmates were infected with the coronavirus and of those, 10 inmates have recovered and three cases remain active in the facility, according to Minter. One inmate has since been released.
Minter added that none of the Northern Branch Jail inmates have required hospitalization.