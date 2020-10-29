County Lines: 25-barrel crude oil spill reported at HVI Cat Canyon facility

LOS ALAMOS
25-barrel crude oil spill reported at HVI Cat Canyon facility
Roughly two dozen barrels of crude oil spilled from an oil facility on Zaca Station Road near Los Alamos on Tuesday, although the leakage was contained.
The spill was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at an HVI Cat Canyon oil facility in the 5000 block of Zaca Station Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
A fire engine and captain from the County Fire Department's Oil and Gas Division responded to the incident.
The spill occurred when a sample cock was left open and allowed leakage from about 25 barrels, which was captured in a secondary container and did not reach any waterways or sensitive environmental habitats, according to Bertucelli.
Cleanup was expected to be completed by noon Tuesday.
Notification to stage agencies was made at the scene, Bertucelli said, as the incident continues to be investigated.
SANTA MARIA
Juvenile Hall contract employee tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County Probation Department contract employee assigned to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman Wednesday.
The employee notified Probation Department staff of their positive result after experiencing symptoms and going to a drive-up community testing site, according to Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman.
Other contract employees who were tested did not show positive results for the coronavirus.
Several Probation Department staff who had contact with the employee are in the process of being tested, according to Heitman, who added that no youth were exposed.
The Probation Department has a comprehensive plan to manage the coronavirus that includes a temperature check and health screening questionnaire that must be completed prior to entrance. Staff also are advised not to come to work if sick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Fire awarded $74K grant to purchase Jaws of Life
A $74,000 grant was awarded to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to purchase equipment used by first responders to rescue victims trapped inside wrecked vehicles.
The California Office of Traffic Safety grant will be used to purchase two Jaws of Life — battery-powered extrication tools — according to Adam Estabrook, Santa Barbara County battalion chief and program director of the grant.
The tools are used to decrease the time it takes to rescue a person trapped in a vehicle.
"This newer equipment is lighter and easier to use, allowing us to rescue victims faster, which ultimately increases their chances of survival," said Woody Enos, County Fire Department Operations Division chief. "In many cases, even minutes without treatment can be a matter of life and death."
Delays in extrication can negatively impact the "golden hour," or a critical period in which a trauma patient must receive care immediately.
Anything that can be done to reduce this time period aids in patient survival and recovery, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The sets will be added to two others the County Fire Department purchased with a similar grant last year that have significantly reduced on-scene time and improved patient outcomes, according to Estabrook.
Santa Barbara County Fire personnel have responded to 475 vehicle collisions in 2020 as of Oct. 26, with 28 of those requiring extrication, according to Bertucelli.
SANTA YNEZ
Ranch formerly owned by McDonald's founders listed for $29M
The Santa Ynez ranch formerly owned by McDonald's founders Ray and Joan Kroc has been listed for $29 million by Coldwell Banker Realty of Southern California.
Known to locals as Circle K Ranch since 1990, the 554-acre property is located at 7355 Happy Canyon Road in Santa Ynez, an area popularized by world-class vineyards, polo and Kentucky Derby horses, according to real estate agent Maurie McGuire.
The ranch was originally designed by architect Glenn Marchbanks Jr., and in 1990 was purchased by Gerald Kessler of Nature’s Plus Vitamins.
One central feature of the property, according to the listing, is the 17,000-square-foot main lodge with over 20 bedroom suites, a commercial kitchen, dining room for 100 people and a more than 3,000-square-foot grand living room.
Other highlights include a helicopter pad, two tennis courts, resort-style pool, hiking trails and barbecue-picnic facilities. The property includes two lakes, multiple wells and cisterns capable of storing over 100,000 gallons of water.
In addition to the founder's building, which serves as a library and features two-bedroom suites plus ranch offices, other structures situated on the property include four single-family residences, two bunkhouses with multiple en suite bedrooms, a complete gymnasium, barns, paddocks and numerous fenced corrals.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!