County Lines: 23 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Tuesday are among lowest count to date

23 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Tuesday are among lowest count to date
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 23 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with two deaths resulting from the virus.
The daily count is one of the lowest seen by the county, as officials wait for daily positivity rates to drop to 32 or lower in order to move the county into the next reopening phase.
As of Tuesday, the county's total case count is 8,164, with 209 cases considered to still be active.
The two deceased individuals were both over 70 years of age and had underlying health conditions, according to the county. One was a Santa Maria resident and the other was a resident of the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe, according to the county.
The deaths reported Tuesday are the 94th and 95th related to COVID-19 in the county. A total of 51 deaths have occurred in Santa Maria and five deaths have now occurred in the unincorporated North County area.
Hospitalizations have continued to drop in Santa Barbara County with 36 individuals hospitalized, including 17 in the ICU, according to county data.
Neighboring San Luis Obispo County confirmed 25 additional cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total past the 3,000-case mark.
The county has confirmed 3,007 total cases with 428 still active.
In an outbreak at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 265 cases have been confirmed by the county.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), which shares COVID-19 data for state correctional facilities, has confirmed a slightly higher number with 271 cases as of Tuesday.
Neither the county nor the CDCR have confirmed any inmate deaths in connection with the illness as of Monday.
Minuteman III missile test planned for Vandenberg Air Force Base
Vandenberg Air Force Base is scheduled to host an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The launch of the Air Force Global Strike Command ICBM, which is a component of the United States’ nuclear weapons system, is scheduled for a window between 12:02 and 6:02 a.m. The test was announced Tuesday morning by the 30th Space Wing.
The test will be the second of its kind at the base in less than a month's time. VAFB hosted a similar exercise on Aug. 4.
The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.
Sheriff's custody deputy pleads not guilty to sex charges involving inmates
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputy on Monday pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in a case involving several female jail inmates, according to an attorney.
Salvador Vargas Jr., 34, of Santa Maria appeared for a warrant arraignment in Superior Court of Santa Barbara, where he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of forcible oral copulation and sexual activity in a detention facility, according to his attorney, Michael Carty.
Sheriff's detectives on Feb. 21 arrested Vargas and a second custody deputy, Gabriel Castro, 47, of Ventura, on suspicion of various sex crimes committed against inmates at the Main Jail, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The two were arrested following an 18-month internal investigation into suspected crimes committed against inmates, following a report from an inmate that developed into two separate investigations.
Castro pleaded not guilty to sexual activity in a detention facility and sexual penetration by a foreign object on March 6.
He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in Department 12 at Superior Court of Santa Barbara.
