County Lines: 23 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Tuesday are among lowest count to date

O'Keefe won the '63 California State Open and also played in major senior tour championships. He played in the PGA Senior Championship four times and the U.S. Senior Open three times.

He played in the British Senior Open at Turnberry in 1989 and '90, at Royal Lytham & St. Anne's in 1991 and at Royal Portrush in 1995 and '98. He finished in 14th place at the Senior British Open at Turnberry, which was O'Keefe's favorite course.