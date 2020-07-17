County Lines: 224 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 112 in Santa Maria; 2 Sheriff's custody deputies, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19; Further sectors close to indoor operations; Entry deadline nears for virtual talent show

Santa Barbara County
224 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 112 in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County experienced another drastic jump in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 224 additional cases confirmed, half of which were located in Santa Maria.
The county has now seen a total of 4,625 cases with 411 currently active, according to county Public Health data. New cases were also confirmed in every area of the county tracked by the Public Health Department on Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county has increased to 81, the highest it's been yet, with 27 of the individuals in the ICU.
While hospitals remain below capacity, officials have expressed growing concern over the slowly decreasing availability of ICU and hospital beds.
As of Thursday, 74% of medical beds and 63% of ICU beds in the county are occupied. These figures account for both COVID and non-COVID-patients, according to the Public Health Department.
Santa Maria's total case count is now 2,036, with 227 cases still active. Eighteen residents have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 138 cases have been confirmed with 14 still active. No deaths have been confirmed in the region.
The city of Lompoc has seen 271 cases with 32 still active. Four deaths have been confirmed.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, 49 cases have been confirmed with 12 still active. No deaths have been confirmed.
The Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc has seen a total of 1,001 cases with three still active. Four deaths have occurred.
Approximately 60,000 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the county.
2 Sheriff's custody deputies, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputies and five inmates at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a spokeswoman.
A part-time custody deputy and an inmate received positive test results on Wednesday, while a full-time custody deputy and four additional inmates tested positive on Thursday, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The part-time deputy, who works one to two days per week in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates, was tested on July 1 as part of a Sheriff's Office employee sweep.
Additionally, the full-time custody deputy was also tested as part of the sweep on July 14, which is the last time the deputy worked and was required to wear a mask during their interactions with inmates that day, Zick said.
One inmate was showing symptoms and was examined by medical staff on July 12 and tested for coronavirus, according to Zick, adding that the inmate remains medically isolated.
A second inmate was tested on July 13, two more were tested on July 14 and the fifth inmate was tested Thursday.
Four of the inmates were in general housing and one was located in the intake quarantine area, Zick said, adding all inmates were relocated to negative pressure housing areas.
Jail staff working with public health officials have quarantined the inmate's previous cellmates, retested them for coronavirus and are conducting contact tracing, Zick added.
Thirty-three Sheriff's employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 22 of them recovering and returning to work.
Ten inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at the Main Jail, with one recovery and return to general population, three released from custody and six that are isolated and being treated, Zick said.
San Luis Obispo County
Further sectors close to indoor operations
San Luis Obispo County has been instructed to re-close indoor operations of several sectors after the county was added to the state's COVID-19 monitoring list Monday for exceeding COVID-19 case metrics, the county Public Health Department announced Wednesday.
As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the county must cease all indoor operations of fitness centers, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops, places of worship, malls, indoor protests and non-critical offices.
Over the past two weeks, San Luis Obispo County has seen 118 cases per 100,000 people, with the state threshold set at 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the California Department of Public Health.
San Luis Obispo County is joined by 30 other counties across the state, including Santa Barbara County, on the monitoring list.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein emphasized at a Wednesday press conference that there is no definitive end date to the closures.
“This is our opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in SLO County and we should each be doing everything we can to lower our case rate,” Borenstein said. “This is discouraging news, but we do not want to see a surge in hospitalized cases here.”
The closures take place in addition to the July 13 mandated statewide closures of indoor operations at restaurants, zoos, museums, wineries, theaters, family entertainment centers and card rooms, along with the total closure of bars and breweries, unless serving sit-down meals.
Santa Maria
Entry deadline nears for virtual talent show
The deadline to enter Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s virtual talent show is coming up July 31.
Titled “Show Us Your Talent: We’ll Make it Shine,” the contest is designed for community members of all ages and abilities to share their talents with others through video entries.
To enter, residents should use Facebook Messenger to submit a family-friendly video one minute or less in length to the Recreation and Parks Department, a city spokesman said.
The video should showcase a special talent like singing, dancing, performing a comedy routine or even cooking, the spokesman said.
Prizes will be awarded in three age categories — 12 and younger, ages 13 to 17 and adults, 18 and older.
Recreation and Parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/smrecandparks/ has more information to guide residents in preparing an entry, which should include the entrant’s name and age category with the video.
The virtual talent show will be posted on social media to allow community members to view the winning entries, the spokesman said.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
