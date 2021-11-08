SANTA MARIA
22-year-old man injured in West Newlove Drive shooting
A 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder Friday in a shooting on West Newlove Drive in Santa Maria, according to police.
Officers responded to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m. and located the wounded male victim, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorica.
The man was treated at Marian Regional Medical Center for the injury, which was nonlife-threatening, Totorica added.
Detectives are investigating the incident and encourage community members with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
NIPOMO
1 injured in mobile home fire near Neptune, Starlite drives
One person sustained burn injuries in a residential fire reported near Neptune and Starlite drives in Nipomo on Monday, according to Cal Fire officials.
The structure fire was reported at a double-wide mobile home trailer in the 400 block of Neptune Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The injured patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while a second person that was initially believed to be inside the structure was not home at the time, according to fire officials.
The fire was contained in less than an hour.
Emergency units that responded included both fire crews and medics.
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Stubbs named interim Los Padres supervisor
Los Padres National Forest Deputy Forest Supervisor Chris Stubbs will serve as the interim forest supervisor until a permanent replacement is selected for Kevin Elliott, who retired Oct. 30 following a 43-year career with the agency, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman said.
A new permanent forest supervisor will likely be announced early next year, the spokeswoman said.
Stubbs, a Virginia native who has been the Los Padres deputy forest supervisor since October 2019, holds a bachelor's degree in government and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia and a master of science in forestry, with a concentration in outdoor recreation planning, from Virginia Tech.
He began his federal land management career in 1992 with the Bureau of Land Management and later worked for the National Park Service prior to his arrival at Los Padres.
For more information about Los Padres National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
8 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Eight Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 during a recent outbreak, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Monday.
The investigation began Oct. 31 when two inmates in the Main Jail's West Module tested positive for the coronavirus, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The Sheriff's Office is working with Wellpath, the jail's contracted medical provider, and Public Health Department officials to contain the outbreak.
A total of seven inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since Oct. 31. One inmate tested positive for the disease during the intake screening process and is not a part of the outbreak, and was housed separately from the other inmates, according to Zick.
Inmates who tested positive are isolated for a minimum of 14 days and are monitored by medical staff. Exposed inmates are under quarantine and will be tested in accordance with outbreak protocol, according to Zick.
Antigen testing will occur on the third, fifth, seventh and 10th day from date of exposure to identify all individuals positive with the coronavirus.
Additionally, inmates who reside in the West Module received an antigen test on Nov. 2 in order to establish a baseline and isolate infected infections, according to Zick.