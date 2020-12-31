County Lines: 22 SLO County jail inmates, 1 custody deputy test positive for COVID-19

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
22 jail inmates, 1 custody deputy test positive for COVID-19
Twenty-two San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates and one Sheriff's Office custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday.
Twenty-one of the inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus are linked to an outbreak at the San Luis Obispo County Jail that began on Dec. 10, according sheriff's spokeswoman Grace Norris.
The 21 new cases bring the total number of inmate coronavirus infections linked to the outbreak to 41.
Eighteen of the new coronavirus cases are linked to a dorm setting where infectious spread is common, according to Norris.
The new cases were discovered by jail staff as a result of the ongoing testing of inmates due to the outbreak, according to Norris.
Additionally, one inmate, and the custody deputy, tested positive for coronavirus, although their infections weren't linked to the outbreak.
Since March, when the pandemic was declared, the coronavirus has infected a total of 56 inmates and 22 sheriff's deputies, including eight patrol and 14 custody deputies.
SANTA MARIA
Grab-and-go book bags available at library next week
The Santa Maria Public Library will offer grab-and-go book bags filled with a variety of genres for community members next week, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
A limited supply of book bags will be available Monday through Saturday at the Main Branch Library's sidewalk pickup window, with no registration required beforehand.
Sidewalk pickup hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
The Main Branch Library is currently open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited indoor service.
For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
SOLVANG
Wildling Museum to host first virtual arts class Jan. 24
Wildling Museum will host its first virtual art class from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, led by Lompoc artist Kathy Badrak, who has been a basket weaver for more than 30 years and works in mixed media.
Via Zoom, attendees will learn two basics methods of rock wrapping with waxed linen to make one-of-a-kind serenity stones.
Rock wrapping is an art form rooted in Japanese tradition. The rocks can be used in Japanese gardens to guide visitors along a prescribed route or the correct spiritual path.
A materials packet will be available for pickup two days before the workshop. The class fee is $25 and includes all materials.
A Zoom link will be shared with all registrants to join the live course, and a class recording will be made available to all registrants for one week following the course.
All ages are welcome to attend, although the workshop is likely not suitable for young children.
The Wildling Museum’s Zoom programming is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.
For more information, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.
