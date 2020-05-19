County Lines: 21-year-old San Luis Obispo man ID'd as driver killed in head-on crash

Highway 154 was closed in both directions for about one hour while CHP officers investigated the crash, the wrecked vehicles were removed and debris was cleared from the roadway.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision with pickup truck near Santa Maria airport

A male motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after colliding with a pickup truck at the corner of Skyway and Auto park drives near the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The collision was reported at 1:15 p.m. after the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Skyway Drive and collided with a red pickup truck at the intersection of Auto Park Drive, according to witness Natalie Reed, 39, of Orcutt.

The impact threw the motorcyclist over the hood of the truck and onto the road, Reed said.

An American Medical Response ambulance transported the man to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.