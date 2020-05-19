County Lines: 21-year-old San Luis Obispo man ID'd as driver killed in head-on crash

CACHUMA LAKE
21-year-old San Luis Obispo man ID'd as driver killed in head-on crash
A 21-year-old man from San Luis Obispo was identified Tuesday as the driver killed Friday in a two-vehicle head-on collision near Cachuma Lake, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel Anthony Andrade suffered fatal injuries after his 1999 Honda Accord collided head-on with a 2019 Ford shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday along Highway 154 just east of the Cachuma Lake entrance, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers still are trying to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The Ford's driver, a 40-year-old woman from Anthony, New Mexico, was not identified, although she suffered major injuries in the crash.
Both drivers were transported to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where Andrade was pronounced dead and the New Mexico woman was treated for injuries to her head, chest and legs.
Andrade was heading eastbound on Highway 154 at a high rate of speed when his Honda crossed double yellow lines east of the entrance to Cachuma Lake and collided with the Ford, according to the CHP.
Highway 154 was closed in both directions for about one hour while CHP officers investigated the crash, the wrecked vehicles were removed and debris was cleared from the roadway.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision with pickup truck near Santa Maria airport
A male motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after colliding with a pickup truck at the corner of Skyway and Auto park drives near the Santa Maria Public Airport.
The collision was reported at 1:15 p.m. after the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Skyway Drive and collided with a red pickup truck at the intersection of Auto Park Drive, according to witness Natalie Reed, 39, of Orcutt.
The impact threw the motorcyclist over the hood of the truck and onto the road, Reed said.
An American Medical Response ambulance transported the man to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.
An officer on scene referred further questions to the Santa Maria Police Department, whose spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.
It's not known if the pickup truck's driver was injured, although Reed said he was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
The pickup sustained damage to its driver side fender and wheel well, and the motorcycle appeared to be totaled.
In addition to the ambulance, units from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Maria police and fire departments responded to the scene.
PISMO BEACH
Nipomo man identified as surfer killed in Friday incident
A Nipomo man was identified Tuesday as the person killed in a surfing incident at Pismo Beach on Friday morning.
Emergency personnel responded to a call for medical aid at Pismo Beach shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday and found Grant Nordwall, 54, suffering from unspecified injuries, according to Chief Jake Miller.
Nordwall died a short time later.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies and Pismo Beach police responded to the scene.
The incident is under investigation. No further information was provided.
SANTA MARIA
City announces no trash, recycling services on Memorial Day
The city of Santa Maria is advising residents of schedule changes for trash, recycling and street sweeping services on Memorial Day, May 25.
Since services are delayed by one day during holiday weekends, they will not take place Monday and will be pushed to Tuesday, spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Residents are advised to have their bins outside by 6:30 a.m. the next day.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill also be closed Monday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Questions may be directed to Kristine Jacobs, Utilities Department outreach specialist, at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
