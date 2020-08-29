County Lines: 21 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
21 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Twenty-one inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 after they were exposed to a single inmate who was previously confirmed to have the disease, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Friday.
The inmates were part of a group of 66 who were exposed to the inmate on or before Monday, resulting in them getting tested, according to Lt. Brad McVay.
Of the 21 who tested positive, two had coronavirus symptoms and were moved to negative air flow cells.
The remaining positive inmates, who were asymptomatic, are being housed together in a contained area of the jail and are being medically monitored by custody and medical staff regularly, according to McVay.
The 45 inmates who tested negative for the coronavirus will be retested in a week.
Of the 63 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 56 contracted the disease inside the facility, according to McVay.
SANTA MARIA
Police arrest 2 in stabbing on West Boone Street; one suspect wanted
Two males were arrested, and one is still wanted, in connection to a stabbing on West Boone Street after the alleged victim interrupted them in the process of burglarizing his car, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m., when three males attempted to illegally enter a car in the 800 block of West Boone Street, according to Sgt. Paul Flores.
The alleged victim intervened and struggled with one of the suspects before he suffered a minor, nonlife-threatening stab wound.
The suspects fled the scene and into an open field, where they were pursued by Santa Maria Police officers and arrested.
Santa Maria Police have not released identifying information on the third suspect.
Two of the suspects are identified as Jesus Arzate-Garcia, 22, and Carlos Jovan Lopez, 29, who are both described as transients, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
The two suspects were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Mengel.
SANTA MARIA
Man caught spraying graffiti on local business; cited for vandalism
A Santa Maria man was cited Thursday after bike patrol police officers caught him spraying graffiti on the side of a North Broadway business.
Santa Maria Police bicycle team members were on patrol shortly after 10 a.m. when they spotted Travis John Reeder, 44, in the act of spray painting the word "pnut" on the side of the Foodmaxx supermarket in the 1800 block of North Broadway, according to Sgt. Paul Flores.
Reeder was arrested and released with a citation for vandalism.
The bike patrol team deploys periodically for community outreach and to offer assistance to the transient population, according to Sgt. Eligio Lara, who leads Santa Maria Police's Community Oriented Policing Unit.
Bike teams usually have three to four police officers, and the teams patrol various parts of the city two or three times each week on an as-needed or as-requested basis, according to Lara.
"The teams make us more approachable for the community," said Lara, adding the teams bring an element of stealth. "Some of the bad element doesn't see us coming."
SANTA MARIA
High school district employee tests positive for COVID-19
An employee with the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District has been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed in an email to staff on Friday.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department was immediately notified of the case and has begun the contact tracing process, according to Kevin Platt, assistant superintendent of human resources for the district.
The immediate family of the individual, who was not named, as well as all "close contacts" have been instructed to quarantine, Platt said. He did not clarify whether any of these contacts were other district employees.
"Please know that the safety and health of our staff and students are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to work to provide the safest workplace possible," Platt said in the email to staff. "We will update you with any additional pertinent information when we receive it."
District spokesman Kenny Klein has not identified the department in which the individual worked.
The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District resumed remote instruction Aug. 17, with students only coming to campus to meet their teachers briefly over the past two weeks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!