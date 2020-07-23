County Lines: 2 sheriff's deputies test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 sheriff's deputies test positive for COVID-19
Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
A custody deputy who works in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates was tested on July 16 as part of a staff sweep. That deputy did not return to work after being tested, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A patrol deputy became ill while on vacation and was tested but did not return to work, Zick said, adding that the test came back positive on Wednesday and the exposure does not appear to be work-related.
Additionally, three staff, including two custody deputies and one civilian, recovered and have been cleared to return to work.
The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday is 35, with 25 returning to work.
Ten employees who are still recovering at home include five custody deputies, three professional staff and two patrol deputies.
SANTA MARIA
Strawberry Field Day going virtual this year
Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day will be presented by UC Cooperative Extension in a virtual format Tuesday, July 28, said Surendra Dara, entomology and biologicals adviser.
The annual event is designed for growers in the strawberry, pesticide management and agricultural advisory industries as well as anyone interested in strawberries.
Items to be covered in the event starting at 8 a.m. include a regulatory update on pesticides and fumigation, impacts of climate change and tools to manage its risks, soilborne disease management, evaluations of high-efficiency steam in nurseries and fruiting fields and managing spotted wing drosophila.
Other topics include an update on precision fumigation and strawberry variety response to Fusarium density in soil, observations of strawberry transplant dip in fungicides, an update on studies of foliar fungicides, soil fungicides and biostimulants and the emerging problem of leaf blotch.
Three Department of Pesticide Regulation and agricultural crop adviser continuing education credits have been requested for those completing the field day.
The field day is free, but those planning to participate are asked to register by Friday, July 24, at http://ucanr.edu/2020strawberryfieldday1.
For more information, call the UC Cooperative Extension office at 805-781-5940.
SANTA MARIA
Entry deadline coming up for Recreation and Parks Department's virtual talent show
The deadline to enter Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s virtual talent show is coming up July 31.
Titled “Show Us Your Talent: We’ll Make it Shine,” the contest is designed for community members of all ages and abilities to share their talents with others through video entries.
To enter, residents should use Facebook Messenger to submit a family-friendly video one minute or less in length to the Recreation and Parks Department, a city spokesman said.
The video should showcase a special talent like singing, dancing, performing a comedy routine or even cooking, the spokesman said.
Prizes will be awarded in three age categories — 12 and younger, ages 13 to 17 and adults, 18 and older.
Recreation and Parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/smrecandparks/ has more information to guide residents in preparing an entry, which should include the entrant’s name and age category with the video.
The virtual talent show will be posted on social media to allow community members to view the winning entries, the spokesman said.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
