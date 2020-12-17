You have permission to edit this article.
County Lines: 2 sheriff's deputies, 3 jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

County Lines: 2 sheriff's deputies, 3 jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

121620 Chumash Toys for Tots

Raul Armenta, vice chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, presents retired 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy with a $25,000 donation to the Central Coast Marine Corps Toys For Tots campaign.

 Contributed Photo

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

2 sheriff's deputies, 3 jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputies and three jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday. 

The first custody was confirmed positive on Thursday after taking a test on Monday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who said the deputy last worked on Dec. 8 and developed symptoms on their days off. 

The second custody deputy did not show any coronavirus symptoms but tested on Sunday, with results coming back positive on Wednesday, which is when the deputy last worked. 

Both custody deputies consistently wore masks while at work, according to Zick. 

A total of 59 sheriff's employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 48 of them having recovered and returned to work. 

The three inmates tested positive during the jail's booking process recently. At least one inmate was known to have the virus prior to intake on Wednesday and was released within a few hours due to Emergency Rule 4, which sets $0 bail amounts for low-level offenders, according to Zick. 

Additionally, the second and third inmates also tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake screening process and each are being housed in negative air pressure housing areas, which are separate from the general population. It's not clear when these two inmates were booked. 

The three inmate infections are not related to the two custody deputy infections, according to Zick. 

CENTRAL COAST

Santa Ynez Chumash donate $25K to local Toys for Tots campaign

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated $25,000 to this year's Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, which serves families in need across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties during the holiday season. 

“While we couldn’t get together and enjoy a concert in celebration of the work Toys For Tots does for our community, we’re proud to remain partners with an organization that provides such a positive impact on children in our area,” said Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Kenneth Kahn, referring to the cancellation of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual concert, which highlights the Toys For Tots campaign.

Past Chumash Casino Resort concerts to benefit Toys For Tots have featured acts such as Melissa Etheridge, 98 Degrees, Clint Black, The Judds and even a young, up-and-coming Taylor Swift at a 2006 show.

Since the first benefit concert held in 2004, the tribe has donated $425,000 to Toys for Tots, a Chumash spokesperson said.

“The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has been a crucial component of the Marines’ annual campaign and the mission of the Toys For Tots program,” said retired 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County. “These funds will assist our efforts to purchase toys and help economically disadvantaged children enjoy this Christmas.”

Partner agencies of the local Toys for Tots campaign include Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, the Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF and the Boys & Girls Club.

For more information on ways to donate, visit www.toysfortots.org.

