County Lines: 2 sheriff's custody deputies test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 sheriff's custody deputies test positive for COVID-19
Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputies tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after seeking testing at community sites following two possible but unrelated exposure incidents.
The two deputies tested negative on Nov. 10 while on duty at the Main Jail as part of routine surveillance testing, according to Lt. Erik Raney.
Both deputies worked in the custody facility on Thursday and were required to wear personal protective equipment during their shifts.
One of the deputies began experiencing symptoms on Saturday after a potential family exposure and sought testing, according to Raney.
The other deputy sought testing after they were notified through contact tracing of a potential exposure in Los Angeles County.
Results from both community testing sites came back positive, according to Raney.
The total number of sheriff's deputies who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 45, with 42 of them having recovered.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Funds to improve county behavioral health services
Funds have been approved for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to expand behavioral health services in its health-care centers, said a department spokeswoman.
Licensed clinical social workers or psychologists currently provide behavioral health services at each health-care center, and substance abuse counselors work with the homeless throughout the county in shelters and on the streets.
But more access to care will be provided by the more than $1.16 million allocated over 26 months from the California Department of Health Care Services’ Behavioral Health Integration Incentive Program, which is implemented locally by CenCal Health.
“This funding supports programs for two distinct groups where access to care has previously been scarce,” said Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.
Some of the funds will be used by the Behavioral Health program to increase prenatal and postpartum access to mental health and substance abuse screening and treatment.
Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders are the most common complication of pregnancy and have been found to have long-term implications for both mother and child, she said.
Funds also will be used to provide diabetes screening for schizophrenics and individuals with bipolar disorder who take antipsychotic drugs, who are at increased risk of diabetes.
The funds will ensure referrals are made, patients are educated about diabetes and treatment plans are coordinated between treating psychiatrists and primary care physicians.
SANTA MARIA
Native American Heritage Month activity packs available at library
In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Santa Maria Public Library is offering miniature pottery activity packs to local residents, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
National Native American Heritage Month is celebrated each November to honor the rich histories, cultures and accomplishments of Native Americans in the United States.
Each activity pack from the Santa Maria Public Library contains a paintbrush, clay, paint and a Native American booklist, van de Kamp said.
Online registration to receive an activity pack began Monday, and pickup will take place at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library from Nov. 19 to 24 during sidewalk pickup hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
To register for an activity pack, visit the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call the Public Library at 805-925-0994.
