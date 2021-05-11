LOMPOC
2 people shot after altercation at 7-Eleven store on North H Street
Two people sustained nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds Monday night following an altercation at the 7-Eleven store on North H Street in Lompoc.
Officers responded to a report of two victims receiving treatment for gunshot injuries at Lompoc Valley Medical Center's emergency room shortly before midnight, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Bryan Dillard.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred about 30 minutes earlier at the convenience store in the 1300 block of North H Street.
A group of people and single individual inside the 7-Eleven got into a conflict that continued into the parking lot, where the individual produced a firearm and shot at the group, striking two, according to Dillard.
The alleged shooter who was not identified is described as a Hispanic male adult associated with a black SUV.
The two victims did not cooperate with police and did seek prosecution, according to Dillard.
Anyone with information is asked to notify the Lompoc Police Department by calling 805-736-2341 or through the LPD cellphone app.
SANTA MARIA
Mystery-themed book bags available at library
Book bags filled with mystery, thriller and suspense titles are available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library this month.
Along with five books, the bags also contain a list of other reading recommendations in the mystery genre. Books in the bags do not need to be checked out and have no due date, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Book bags can be picked up during grab-and-go hours at the Main Branch's second-floor information desk from now through Saturday, according to van de Kamp.
Grab-and-go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. No registration is required prior to pickup.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information about library branch locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994.
CENTRAL COAST
Virtual presentation about Medicare set for June 8
A free virtual presentation for people who want a better understanding of Medicare benefits will be presented by Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Advance registration is required and can be made by calling the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663 or toll-free at 800-434-0222, by emailing Seniors@kcbx.net or visiting www.CentralCoastSeniors.org, where more information is also available.
“HICAP is offering this presentation to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health-care program,” said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
Topics to be covered include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.
HICAP offers free, unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.
LOMPOC LIBRARY
Water conservation kits available at library
The Lompoc Library is inviting residents to make an appointment to pick up a free water conservation kit filled with goodies.
Kits are available from now through Monday, May 31, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis until all kits are gone.
Contents are based on age and include coloring books for young students, planting kits and conservation swag for middle school and high school students, and low-flow showerheads and aerators for adults.
The Lompoc Library also is offering prizes to children who participate in virtual water conservation challenges using the Beanstack Tracker app.
Participants who submit photos of their plant’s progress on the Beanstack app by May 31 will be entered into a prize drawing for a chance to win a terrarium kit, Lompoc Aquatic Center Splash Pass or other prizes.
Additional challenges for both children and adults can be found at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
The monthlong educational program is sponsored by the Conservation Division, in collaboration with the Lompoc Public Library and Santa Barbara County Energy Watch Partnership Program.
To arrange a conservation kit pickup, call 805-875-8781.