LOMPOC
2 men killed, 1 injured in separate shootings
Two men were killed and one was injured in two separate shootings in Lompoc on Sunday, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of the first shooting in the 500 block of North M Street shortly before noon and, upon arrival, located a 27-year-old male who had sustained gunshot injuries, according to Lompoc Police officials.
The man, who wasn't identified, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to officials.
Detectives had almost finished processing the crime scene from the first shooting when the second shooting was reported a little more than two hours later. Detectives said they could hear the gunshots from the scene.
Police responded to the second shooting in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. and located a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old man who had sustained gunshot injuries. They both were transported to a local hospital.
The 20-year-old man died from his injuries, while the 31-year-old man was treated for a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound and later released, according to officials. Neither of the men were identified.
The names of the deceased victims are being withheld until their families are notified, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Officials haven't said if there's a connection to the shootings, which are under investigation.
LOMPOC
Police officers identified in West Cypress Avenue shooting death
Officials on Friday identified the three Lompoc Police officers involved in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man after responding to an assault-related call on West Cypress Avenue Oct. 9.
The three officers involved in the shooting at a residence in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue were Mauricio Calderon, Gabriel Molina and Rudy Mendoza. All three are on paid administrative leave.
The officers who responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 6:30 p.m. encountered Travis Daniel Carlon who barricaded himself inside the building on West Cypress Avenue, according to Capt. Kevin Martin.
Carlon allegedly refused to respond to police officers staged outside the residence but eventually came to the door holding a handgun. Carlon pointed the gun at officers before he was shot, Martin said.
The Sheriff's Office continues investigating the shooting at the request of Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, while Lompoc Police officials look into the alleged assault associated with the original call for service, in addition to their own administrative investigation into the shooting.
Calderon, Molina and Mendoza are 12-year, three-year and two-year members of the Lompoc Police Department, respectively.
Calderon also was one of the officers involved in the shooting death of 26-year-old Krys Ruiz in the 100 block alley of North H and G streets on March 28. The shooting, which was considered a "suicide by cop," was deemed justifiable in a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office investigation, according to a report released Aug. 26.
SANTA MARIA
Traffic delays expected at Broadway, Bunny
Santa Maria drivers can expect lane closures at the intersection of Broadway, which is also Highway 135, and Bunny Avenue as a traffic signal and ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act are installed.
The project will also include the installation of new curb ramps on Broadway from Roemer Way to Preisker Lane, Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.
Travelers will encounter lane closures on Highway 135 at Bunny Avenue from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Construction also will take place from 12:01 until 6 a.m. Fridays, Shivers said.
Lane closures on Bunny Avenue will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, with one lane remaining open in both directions in the work zone.
Shivers said FEC Future Contractors of Fountain Valley is the contractor for the $1.3 million project that’s expected to be complete next spring, weather permitting.
SOLVANG
Lompoc man arrested after gun pointed in road rage incident
A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of gun-related charges Saturday after reportedly pointing a pistol during a road rage incident that occurred in Solvang, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of road rage near Mission Drive and Alisal Road shortly after 7 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Sean Tyler Dukes of Lompoc, who allegedly pointed a 9-millimeter pistol at the victim before he fled the scene in a silver Toyota Tacoma. Details about the initial incident were not provided.
Police responded to the surrounding area and located a vehicle matching Dukes' in the area of Highway 246 and Purisima Road, and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle before they arrested Dukes, who was found to be in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter pistol with an extended magazine, according to Zick.
Additionally, the pistol allegedly had its serial number removed.
Dukes was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm and criminal threats, which are both felonies, and three misdemeanors, including carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of an unserialized firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine.
His bail was set at $50,000 and he has since been released from jail, according to Zick.